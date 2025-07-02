We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

3D Printed Functional Human Islets Could Transform Type 1 Diabetes Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jul 2025

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is a chronic condition in which the body’s immune system destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, requiring patients to rely on regular insulin injections to manage blood sugar. More...

While islet transplants have shown potential as a treatment, traditional methods involve infusing the islets into the liver, often resulting in significant cell loss and limited long-term success. This approach is invasive and can be uncomfortable for patients. Moreover, ensuring the long-term viability and function of transplanted islets remains a major hurdle. A new technology presented at the ESOT Congress 2025 addresses these limitations by creating stable, functional islet structures that can be implanted through a minimally invasive procedure.

An international team of researchers, led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine (Winston-Salem, NC, USA), developed a novel bioprinting approach using a customized bioink to 3D print functional human islets. The bioink was made from a combination of alginate and decellularized human pancreatic tissue, designed to replicate the natural environment of the pancreas. This enabled the creation of high-density, durable islet structures capable of surviving and functioning outside the body. The researchers fine-tuned their 3D printing method by using low pressure (30 kPa) and a slow print speed (20 mm/min) to reduce physical stress and maintain the shape of the delicate islets. The printed structures featured a porous design to support oxygen and nutrient flow, promote vascularization, and enhance the long-term survival of the cells. Unlike traditional methods, these islets were designed to be implanted just under the skin through a simple incision and local anesthesia, offering a safer, less invasive alternative.

In laboratory tests, the bioprinted islets maintained over 90% cell viability and exhibited strong, glucose-responsive insulin release for up to three weeks. By day 21, the constructs continued to respond effectively to changes in blood sugar, suggesting they may remain functional after implantation. The structures also retained their shape without clumping or degradation, addressing a major limitation of earlier bioprinting methods. As noted in the study, this is one of the first demonstrations using real human islets instead of animal cells, marking a milestone in bioprinting for diabetes treatment. The team is now testing the constructs in animal models and exploring cryopreservation to improve shelf life and availability. They are also working on adapting the method to use alternative sources of insulin-producing cells, such as stem-cell-derived islets and xeno-islets from pigs, to address donor shortages and scale the therapy for widespread use.

“This is one of the first studies to use real human islets instead of animal cells in bioprinting, and the results are incredibly promising,” said lead author Dr. Quentin Perrier. “It means we’re getting closer to creating an off-the-shelf treatment for diabetes that could one day eliminate the need for insulin injections.”

Related Links:
Wake Forest University School of Medicine


