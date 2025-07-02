We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




New Miniature Device to Transform Testing of Blood Cancer Treatments

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Jul 2025

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy has emerged as a groundbreaking treatment for blood cancers like leukemia, offering hope to patients when other treatments fail. More...

However, despite its promise, nearly half of leukemia patients relapse, and many suffer from serious side effects. Efforts to improve CAR T therapies have been hampered by the limitations of conventional testing methods. Traditional models fail to accurately replicate the complex human immune response and the bone marrow environment where leukemia develops. Now, researchers have developed a new solution to bridge this gap—a platform that allows for real-time observation of cancer treatment interactions under controlled conditions, offering a more accurate and patient-specific approach to testing blood cancer therapies.

This innovative platform, termed “leukemia-on-a-chip,” was developed through a collaboration between the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA, USA) and the Tandon School of Engineering at New York University (Brooklyn, NY, USA). The device is the first to successfully recreate the physical and immunological environment of human bone marrow on a microscope slide-sized chip. It integrates three distinct bone marrow regions—blood vessels, surrounding marrow cavity, and the outer bone lining—and when seeded with patient-derived cells, it self-organizes to produce structural proteins such as collagen, fibronectin, and laminin. Importantly, the device preserves the immune cell activity within the marrow microenvironment. The system incorporates vascular networks to simulate realistic immune interactions in three dimensions, providing a level of insight and accuracy far beyond 2D cultures or animal models. The development is also timely, coinciding with the FDA’s new roadmap to reduce animal testing requirements in drug development.

In their study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the researchers used advanced imaging to watch CAR T cells move through blood vessels, detect cancer cells, and destroy them—processes previously impossible to view with this clarity. They observed that engineered immune cells not only targeted leukemia cells but also activated other immune cells nearby in a “bystander effect” that may explain both therapeutic success and some side effects. The team simulated different patient responses, including remission, relapse, and resistance, and demonstrated that newer, fourth-generation CAR T cells performed better than standard versions, even at lower doses. The chip setup takes just half a day to assemble and supports experiments for up to two weeks, in contrast to animal models that require months. Going forward, the researchers aim to use this platform to test individual patient cancer cells against various treatment designs, enabling a personalized approach to therapy selection before treatment begins.

Related Links:
Perelman School of Medicine
Tandon School of Engineering


Visit expo >
Gold Member
12-Channel ECG
CM1200B
Gold Member
STI Test
Vivalytic Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) Array
New
Trocar
TAN RoTaLock Trocar
New
Open Stapler
PROXIMATE Linear Cutter
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Critical Care

view channel
Smart Capsule Offers Real-Time Profiling Across GI Tract
Portable Cell Therapy Device to Enable Rapid On-Demand Modification of RBCs at POC...
New System Measures Blood Sodium Without Needles
Image: An implantable electronic device safely restored movement to rats following spinal cord injuries (Photo courtesy of University of Auckland)

Ultra-Thin Implant Helps Patients with Spinal Cord Injury Recover Lost Functions

Spinal cord injuries remain incurable and can have life-altering consequences. These injuries disrupt the communication pathway between the brain and the body, often leading to permanent loss of function.... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Tibia Nailing System with Novel Side-Specific Nails to Revolutionize Fracture Su...
New Imaging Probe to Transform Brain Cancer Surgery
New Technology More Than Doubles Success Rate for Blood Clot Removal
Image: The HemoLucence technology is set to debut in the Ocutrx OR-Bot 3D surgery microscope system (Photo courtesy of Ocutrx)

First-Ever Technology Makes Blood Translucent During Surgery

No matter the discipline or scale, bleeding is a regular part of any surgery and can create several challenges. In operating room imaging, seeing through blood in real-time during a surgery has been a... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Pa...
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
Medtronic Partners with Corsano to Expand Acute Care & Monitoring Portfolio in E...
Expanded Collaboration to Transform OR Technology Through AI and Automation
Becton Dickinson to Spin Out Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions Business
Image: A research collaboration aims to further advance findings in human genomics research in cardiovascular diseases (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovascular Therapies

A research collaboration will focus on the joint discovery of novel therapeutic approaches based on findings in human genomics research related to cardiovascular diseases. Bayer (Berlin, Germany) and... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE