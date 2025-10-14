We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress hp
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
GLOBETECH PUBLISHING LLC

Download Mobile App




Engineered “Natural Killer” Cells Could Help Fight Cancer

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Oct 2025

Cancer immunotherapy has made major strides with engineered immune cells designed to destroy tumors, but challenges remain in making these treatments faster, safer, and more broadly available. More...

One major hurdle is immune rejection, which limits the use of donor-derived therapeutic cells that could otherwise be produced “off the shelf” for rapid treatment. A new approach has now shown how to engineer immune cells to evade rejection while enhancing their cancer-killing power.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA) and Harvard Medical School (Boston, MA, USA) have developed an engineered form of natural killer (NK) immune cells, known as CAR-NK cells, that are designed to target cancer cells more effectively. The team modified the cells using a one-step engineering process that integrates several genetic features to make them immune-evasive and more potent. The study, published in Nature Communications, demonstrates a method that may enable large-scale, ready-to-use CAR-NK cell therapies.

To create these cells, the scientists used a DNA construct carrying genes that silence HLA class I proteins, which normally mark the cells for destruction by a patient’s immune system. The construct also encodes chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) that guide NK cells to specific cancer targets, and includes either PD-L1 or single-chain HLA-E (SCE), which enhances NK cell activity. This combination allows the donor-derived cells to remain undetected by the host immune system while efficiently attacking cancer cells.

The team tested the engineered CAR-NK cells in mice with human-like immune systems and injected them with lymphoma cells. In treated mice, the CAR-NK population persisted for at least three weeks and nearly eliminated the cancer, whereas in control mice, unmodified NK cells were quickly destroyed and failed to stop tumor growth. The modified cells also demonstrated a lower risk of cytokine release syndrome, a potentially life-threatening immune overreaction seen in some immunotherapy treatments.

These results suggest that immune-evasive CAR-NK cells could provide a safer, faster alternative to CAR-T cell therapy for blood cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia. The genetic engineering strategy can be applied to future CAR-NK therapies targeting different cancers, potentially paving the way for universal, donor-derived treatments. The researchers plan to initiate clinical trials and are also exploring applications of this technology in autoimmune diseases such as lupus.

“This enables us to do one-step engineering of CAR-NK cells that can avoid rejection by host T cells and other immune cells. And, they kill cancer cells better and they’re safer,” said MIT Professor Jianzhu Chen, senior author of the study.

Related Links:
MIT
Harvard Medical School


Visit expo >
Gold Member
CPAP Ventilator
Somnus DM18
Antipsychotic TDM Assays
Saladax Antipsychotic Assays
Mammo DR Retrofit Solution
DR Retrofit Mammography
Mobile X-Ray System
K4W
Read the full article by registering today, it's FREE! It's Free!
Register now for FREE to HospiMedica.com and get access to news and events that shape the world of Hospital Medicine.
  • Free digital version edition of HospiMedica International sent by email on regular basis
  • Free print version of HospiMedica International magazine (available only outside USA and Canada).
  • Free and unlimited access to back issues of HospiMedica International in digital format
  • Free HospiMedica International Newsletter sent every week containing the latest news
  • Free breaking news sent via email
  • Free access to Events Calendar
  • Free access to LinkXpress new product services
  • REGISTRATION IS FREE AND EASY!
Click here to Register








Latest Critical Care News

Channels

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Laser-Based Technique Eliminates Pancreatic Tumors While Protecting Healthy Tiss...
Surgical Treatment of Severe Carotid Artery Stenosis Benefits Blood-Brain Barrier...
Revolutionary Reusable Duodenoscope Introduces 68-Minute Sterilization
Image: Associate Professor Vi-Khanh Truong and Dr. Ngoc Huu Nguyen at the Flinders University Biomedical Nanoengineering Laboratory (Photo courtesy of Flinders University)

Superior Orthopedic Implants Combat Infections and Quicken Healing After Surgery

Implant-associated infections remain one of the biggest challenges in orthopedic surgery, leading to device failure, prolonged recovery, and increased antibiotic resistance. Conventional implant materials... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
VR Training Tool Combats Contamination of Portable Medical Equipment
Portable Biosensor Platform to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections
First-Of-Its-Kind Portable Germicidal Light Technology Disinfects High-Touch Cli...
Image: The revolutionary automatic IV-Line flushing device set for launch in the EU and US in 2026 (Photo courtesy of Droplet IV)

Revolutionary Automatic IV-Line Flushing Device to Enhance Infusion Care

More than 80% of in-hospital patients receive intravenous (IV) therapy. Every dose of IV medicine delivered in a small volume (<250 mL) infusion bag should be followed by subsequent flushing to ensure... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Smartwatches Could Detect Congestive Heart Failure
Versatile Smart Patch Combines Health Monitoring and Drug Delivery
Image: A wearable sweat sensor based on the core–shell nanoparticle technology (Photo courtesy of Caltech)

Printable Molecule-Selective Nanoparticles Enable Mass Production of Wearable Biosensors

The future of medicine is likely to focus on the personalization of healthcare—understanding exactly what an individual requires and delivering the appropriate combination of nutrients, metabolites, and... Read more

Business

view channel
B. Braun Acquires Digital Microsurgery Company True Digital Surgery
CMEF 2025 to Promote Holistic and High-Quality Development of Medical and Health...
Bayer and Broad Institute Extend Research Collaboration to Develop New Cardiovas...
Image: The collaboration will integrate Masimo’s innovations into Philips’ multi-parameter monitoring platforms (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips and Masimo Partner to Advance Patient Monitoring Measurement Technologies

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Masimo (Irvine, California, USA) have renewed their multi-year strategic collaboration, combining Philips’ expertise in patient monitoring with Masimo’s noninvasive... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus
Webinars

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2024
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health

 

2021
Medica Arab Health COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2025 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE