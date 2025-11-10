Magnetic Soft Robotic Valve Provides Minimally Invasive Intervention for Acid Reflux

Millions of people worldwide suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a chronic condition in which stomach acid flows back into the esophagus due to a weak or malfunctioning lower esophageal sphincter. More...

Current treatments—including medications, invasive surgeries, or implanted devices—often bring side effects or complications such as nerve injury and swallowing difficulties. Now, researchers have developed a magnetic soft robotic valve designed to restore proper sphincter function through a minimally invasive approach.

The soft robotic valve, developed by researchers from Vanderbilt University (Nashville, TN, USA), in collaboration with Texas A&M University (College Station, TX, USA), integrates directly onto an esophageal stent. This valve can open or close the passage between the esophagus and stomach, maintaining a strong, liquid-tight seal to prevent reflux. The key lies in a magnetic ring-shaped lattice structure that allows reversible sealing through magnetic attraction.

The system can be remotely actuated by applying an external magnetic field, enabling food to pass normally when triggered by a simple wearable magnet. In benchtop and ex vivo ovine esophagus models, the valve demonstrated excellent liquid-sealing capabilities, withstanding reflux pressures while still permitting solid food passage.

The researchers also confirmed its biocompatibility in the study published in Device, indicating that it could safely function inside the human body. The innovation holds potential beyond GERD. According to the team, the platform could be adapted to treat other sphincter-related disorders, providing dynamic, non-invasive control where precision and reversibility are essential.

“By confirming the biocompatibility of the soft robotic valve, our work supports its safe integration into the body and opens the door for broader clinical use,” said study co-author Yuxiao Zhou. “This platform holds promise not only for treating GERD, but also for managing other sphincter-related disorders where dynamic, non-invasive control is essential.”

