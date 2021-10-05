We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

Movement-Tracking System Collects Health and Behavioral Data

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: A new study suggests that reflected radio waves can identify behavioral patterns (Photo courtesy of MIT).
Image: A new study suggests that reflected radio waves can identify behavioral patterns (Photo courtesy of MIT).
A new study describes how a low-power radio-frequency (RF) tracking system can provide insights about how people interact with each other and the environment.

The Marko system, under development at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA), works by emitting RF signals at a constant rate of 30 pulses/second. When a signal rebounds, it creates a map, sectioned into vertical and horizontal frames, that indicates where people are in a three-dimensional (3D) space. The vertical frames capture height and build, while the horizontal frames determine general location. As individuals move about, the system analyzes the RF frames to generate short trajectories, called tracklets.

To train the system and tag identities, all users first wear low-powered accelerometer sensors, which are used to label the reflected RF signals as per their respective identities via an algorithm that correlates acceleration features with motion features. When users walk, for instance, the acceleration oscillates, but becomes a flat line when they stop. When the best match between acceleration data and tracklets is met, the tracklet is labeled with the matching user's identity. The sensors do not need charging, and, after training, the individuals don't need to wear them again.

The researchers then tested Marko in six locations: two assisted living facilities, three apartments inhabited by couples, and one townhouse with four residents. The study demonstrated the system's ability to distinguish individuals based solely on RF wireless signals. In one assisted living facility, the researchers monitored a patient with dementia who would often become agitated. By matching her increased pacing with the visitor log, they determined the patient was agitated more during the days following family visits. The study was presented at the annual Human Factors in Computing Systems conference, held during May 2019, in Glasgow (United Kingdom).

“We live in a sea of wireless signals, and the way we move and walk around changes these reflections. We developed the system that listens to those reflections ... to better understand people's behavior and health,” said lead author PhD student Chen-Yu Hsu, who added that “video is more invasive. Using radio signals to do all this work strikes a good balance between getting some level of helpful information, but not making people feel uncomfortable.”

“With respect to imaging through cameras, it offers a less data-rich and more targeted model of collecting information, which is very welcome from the user privacy perspective,” commented Professor Cecilia Mascolo, PhD, of the department of computer science and technology at Cambridge University (United Kingdom). “The data collected, however, is still very rich, and the paper evaluation shows accuracy which can enable a number of very useful applications, for example in elderly care, medical adherence monitoring, or even hospital care.”

Related Links:
Massachusetts Institute of Technology


Print article

Latest Health IT News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records

Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks

A service that combines medical device expertise, artificial intelligence (AI), and process management tools aids hospitals in their fight against cybersecurity threats. The GE Healthcare (GE, Little Chalfont, United Kingdom) Skeye platform is a security operations center (SOC) designed to augment hospitals’ existing... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Obesity Benefits Emergency General Surgery Patients
New Biopsy System Yields High-Quality Tissue Samples
Mobile Heart-Lung Machine Improves Heart Attack Survival
The BiovitalsHF digital therapeutic device helps manage HF (Photo courtesy of Biofourmis)

Digital Therapeutic Device Augments HF Management

A new software medical application boosts traditional pharmacotherapy guideline-directed medical therapy (GDMT) in heart failure (HF) patients. The Biofourmis (Boston, MA, USA) BiovitalsHF digital therapeutic... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Bioinductive Implant Significantly Improves Shoulder Function
Automated System Keeps Tabs on Surgical Sponges
Miniature Spinal Fusion System Treats Chronic Back Pain
Image: The Olympus iTind device (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

A temporary implanted construct provides rapid and effective relief of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms while preserving sexual function. The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) iTind is a Nitinol wire... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Image: Women after menopause gave a higher risk of heart disease (Photo courtesy of 123rf)

Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease

A new statement by The American Heart Association (AHA; Dallas, TX, USA) highlights the transition period into menopause as a key risk factor for coronary heart disease (CHD) in women. The statement,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Image: The TytoCare hand-held telehealth system (Photo courtesy of Tyto Care)

Remote Pulse Oximeter Monitor Patients at Home

A fingertip pulse oximetry (SpO2) adapter expands virtual home examination and diagnosis telehealth capabilities. The Tyto Care (Netanya, Israel) Pulse Oximeter is a finger device that connects by cable... Read more

Business

view channel
COVID-19 Acceleration and Rising Severity Driving Global Ventilator Market
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
Image: Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals (Photo courtesy of Royal Philips)

Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Management Solutions for Hospitals

Royal Philips (Amsterdam, the Netherlands) has signed an agreement to acquire Capsule Technologies, Inc. (Andover, MA, USA), a provider of medical device integration and data technologies for hospitals... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE