We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
18 Jun 2021 - 19 Jun 2021
ECCC Dubai 2021 - 16th Emirates Critical Care Conference
19 Jun 2021 - 22 Jun 2021
Virtual Venue
7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
20 Jun 2021 - 24 Jun 2021
AAEM21 – 27th Annual Scientific Assembly of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine

Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 15 Jun 2021
Print article
Image: The Ironhand 2.0 exoskeleton glove (Photo courtesy of Bioservo Technologies)
Image: The Ironhand 2.0 exoskeleton glove (Photo courtesy of Bioservo Technologies)
An updated exoskeleton glove helps reduce the occurrence of hand-related repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) in industrial workplaces.

The Bioservo Technologies (Stockholm, Sweden) Ironhand 2.0 is designed to provide extra strength and endurance to a workers gripping movement, thus helping to reduce the risk musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in works in industries that are prone to RSIs due to repetitive, injury-inducing tasks. The glove is complemented by the IronConnect Pro app, which collects information from the glove when it is in use and summarizes that data into ergonomic risk assessment reports in order to track potential risks of injury and help prevent them.

The smart, active, exoskeleton glove is activated when the operator starts moving their hand to perform a task, using sensors located on the palm and in the fingers' tips and middle phalanges. To improve the glove's functionality through machine learning (ML), the glove learns from the user, and after a while it can finish a movement or grip at just the slightest flick of the user's fingers, having learned how the operator moves their hand before and during a certain task. As the system is connected to the internet through 4G or Wi-Fi, it continuously sends collected data that can be analyzed.

The data is used by IronConnect Pro, a sophisticated application designed to oversee the usage of the glove and maximize benefit through the optimization of the glove's settings and data. IronConnect Pro can be used with both iOS and Android. The application provides information on when the glove is in use and where, who is using it, what grips are being performed, and more. Additionally, the app analyzes the data in order to create ergonomic risk assessment reports that identify if the operator is in danger of an RSI before it happens, enabling proactive action to prevent the injury before it occurs.

“We have opened up for using Ironhand in many more applications and work tasks by adding and improving sensors, increasing the speed, and creating a more natural force transfer, making it easier to activate when performing a diverse set of movements,” said Petter Bäckgren, CEO of Bioservo. “In addition to this, we have improved the user experience and comfort with carry solutions that are much easier to put on and adjust for an optimal fit.”

RSIs can be caused by a variety of work conditions, including computer use. For example, prolonged exposure to cold and vibration can be aggravating to the hands. For example, a construction worker who uses power tools every day or someone who works outside in the winter may be more prone to injury. A common RSI is carpal tunnel syndrome, a median entrapment neuropathy that causes paresthesia, pain, numbness, and other symptoms in the distribution of the median nerve.

Related Links:
Bioservo Technologies


Print article
Radcal

Latest Patient Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Disposable Bronchoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk
Wearable Biosensor Monitors Multiple Vital Signs Parameters
New Mobilescopes Facilitate Airway Management Procedures
Image: Too much Oxygen can lead to increased mortality in hospitalized patients (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Excess Oxygen May Be Detrimental to Ventilated Patients

Reducing the fraction of inspired oxygen (FiO2) may be beneficial to mechanical ventilation patients vulnerable to hyperoxia, according to a new study. A review of medical literature on the topic of... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Valves System Alleviates Severe Tricuspid Insufficiency
Transcatheter Implant Expands Aortic Stenosis Treatment Options
Robotic System Simplifies the Spinal Surgery Process
Image: The Contour Neurovascular System (Photo courtesy of Cerus Endovascular)

Innovative Mesh Treats Aneurysms Inside the Brain

A braided implant could provide an effective, minimally invasive treatment option for life threatening bifurcated intracranial aneurysms. The Cerus Endovascular (Oxford, United Kingdom) Contour Neurovascular... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Image: Iodine supplementation is important for fetal development (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development

A new study warns that young women who adopt plant-based diets are at increased risk of having children born with impaired neurological conditions, due to poor iodine intake. Researchers at the University... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Siemens Reportedly Considering Sale of Its Ultrasound Business
Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
Illustration

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market to Reach USD 3.34 Billion by 2028

The global PET-CT scanner device market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2028, driven primarily by the increasing need to overcome the shortfalls... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE