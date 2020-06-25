We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
30 Jun 2020 - 02 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
MedtecLIVE 2020
05 Jul 2020 - 08 Jul 2020
Virtual Venue
ESHRE 2020 – 36th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology
07 Jul 2020 - 09 Jul 2020
SEACare 2020 – 23rd Southeast Asian Healthcare & Pharma Show

Connected Tower Solution Improved Operating Room Efficiency

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Jun 2020
Print article
Image: The INTELLIO connected tower solution facilitates sports medicine (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)
Image: The INTELLIO connected tower solution facilitates sports medicine (Photo courtesy of Smith & Nephew)
A novel operating room (OR) wireless connectivity solution remotely controls multiple orthopedic medicine systems from outside the sterile field.

The Smith & Nephew (London, United Kingdom) INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution uses a centralized app to wirelessly connect and control major components of an arthroscopy surgical tower, helping to streamline procedure support outside of the operating field. The integrated solution features a remote control, on-screen display optimized for surgeon workflow, and a cloud-based image management portal. Among the components of the INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution are:

• The LENS Connected Tower app which remotely manages patient work lists, captures images and videos, and controls COBLATION and resection settings wirelessly.
• The LENS 4K Imaging System, which provides the option to view key settings of the DYONICS POWER II Control System and the WEREWOLF COBLATION System on the surgical display, based on surgeon preferences.
• The DYONICS POWER II Control System, which enables powerful and precise soft-tissue and bone resection with the DYONICS shaver hand piece and PLATINUM blades. The wireless module enables connectivity with the LENS 4K system to display shaver speed and resection mode on the surgical display.
• The WEREWOLF COBLATION System, which uses radiofrequency (RF) technology to precisely remove, address, and treat damaged joint tissues. The WEREWOLF wireless module connects with the LENS 4K system to display COBLATION mode and ambient temperature on the surgical display.

In addition, the MY.INTELLIO cloud-based portal expands the functionality of the LENS 4K app for secure, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant storage of patient images and video captured during cases. MY.INTELLIO also supports post-surgical workflows by managing patient data and allowing access anywhere within the professional network.

“Smith+Nephew is committed to finding innovative new ways for our customers to maximize the value of their capital investments, while minimizing the amount of equipment in the OR,” said Scott Schaffner, SVP and general manager of Sports Medicine at Smith+Nephew. “The INTELLIO Connected Tower Solution does this by simply integrating components and enabling them to work together, driving workflow efficiency and making it easier for healthcare professionals to do their jobs.”

Related Links:
Smith & Nephew


Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
Image: The Arvia ARV-FS02 thermal camera and neural network processing system (Photo courtesy of Israk Solutions)

Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

An integrated system comprised of a thermal imaging camera and contact tracing software helps fight the spread of COVID-19 and other pathogenic illnesses. The Israk Solutions (Selangor, Malaysia) ARVIA... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Healthcare Systems May Benefit from Elastomeric Masks
Breakthrough Device Supports AVF in Hemodialysis Patients
Surfaces Play Major Role in SARS-CoV-2 Transmission
Image: The sam applied to Achilles tendon injury to stimulate collagen-matrix rebuilding (Photo courtesy of ZetrOZ Systems)

Ultrasound Device Offers an Alternative to Analgesics

A long-duration acoustic device offers physicians an alternative solution to pain medication and surgery for their patients. The ZetrOZ Systems (Trumbull, CT, USA) sustained acoustic medicine (sam)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Image: N2O is safe for analgesia control during labor (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe

A new study suggests that the use of nitrous oxide (N2O) as a pain relief option for women in labor is safe for both newborn child and mother. Researchers at the University of Colorado (CU; Aurora,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vagal Nerve Stimulation Helps Treat Chronic Pain
mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically
Robotic Imaging Solution Detect Early COVID-19 Symptoms
Image: The ReddyPort Elbow being used to perform oral hygiene (Photo courtesy of ReddyPort)

Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care

A proprietary elbow with a self-sealing valve allows clinicians to perform procedures through the ventilation mask without interrupting therapeutic pressure. The ReddyPort (Salt Lake City, UT, USA)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE