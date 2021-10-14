Vascular Closure System Permits Same-Day Discharge

An innovative venous vascular closure device allows same-day discharge following atrial fibrillation (AF) cardiac ablation.The Haemonetics (Braintree, MA, USA) Vascade MVP is an integrated vascular closure system that combines a small, collapsible bi-convex low profile nitinol mesh disc and thrombogenic collagen hemostatic patches to accelerate coagulation at the access site after cardiac electrophysiology procedures. The mesh disc is first approximated to the inner wall of the vessel wall to temporarily quench bleeding; a collagen patch is then released into the tissue tract, expanding approximately 13 times, and the mesh disc is then removed.The expanded collagen ensures the residual tissue tract is sufficiently filled following completion of the ablation procedure, and is rapidly resorbed, enabling future access procedures. The Vascade MVP system has been shown to reduce time to ambulation, reduce total post-procedure time, time to hemostasis, and time to discharge eligibility in patients undergoing catheter-based procedures utilizing 6-12F inner diameter procedural sheaths, with single- or multiple-access sites in one or both limbs.“COVID has accelerated the need to enhance safety and efficacy to optimize the patient experience in meaningful ways,” said Chris Simon, President and CEO of Haemonetics. “Vascade MVP earning the first and only indication for same-day discharge for AF ablation patients speaks to our industry leadership and continued commitment to improving the standards of care.”Vascular access complications are frequent, and a host of strategies have therefore been developed to decrease bleeding and access site complications. Closure devices have emerged as an alternative to traditional mechanical compression, as they can reduce total time to hemostasis, reduce patient discomfort associated with prolonged bed rest, improve early mobilization and patient satisfaction, and decrease health expenditure.