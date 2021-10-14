We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

HAEMONETICS

Haemonetics Corporation’s comprehensive portfolio of devices, information management, and consulting services offers ... read more Featured Products:

Assays

Software

Blood Recovery System

WBDP Platelet Pool & Store System

Blood Recovery System
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
15 Oct 2021 - 17 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ISUOG 31st World Congress - International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology.
17 Oct 2021 - 19 Oct 2021
Global Health Exhibition
20 Oct 2021 - 23 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
EANM 2021 – 34th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

Vascular Closure System Permits Same-Day Discharge

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 14 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: The Vascade MVP system places a collagen patch in ablation access sites (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics)
Image: The Vascade MVP system places a collagen patch in ablation access sites (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics)
An innovative venous vascular closure device allows same-day discharge following atrial fibrillation (AF) cardiac ablation.

The Haemonetics (Braintree, MA, USA) Vascade MVP is an integrated vascular closure system that combines a small, collapsible bi-convex low profile nitinol mesh disc and thrombogenic collagen hemostatic patches to accelerate coagulation at the access site after cardiac electrophysiology procedures. The mesh disc is first approximated to the inner wall of the vessel wall to temporarily quench bleeding; a collagen patch is then released into the tissue tract, expanding approximately 13 times, and the mesh disc is then removed.

The expanded collagen ensures the residual tissue tract is sufficiently filled following completion of the ablation procedure, and is rapidly resorbed, enabling future access procedures. The Vascade MVP system has been shown to reduce time to ambulation, reduce total post-procedure time, time to hemostasis, and time to discharge eligibility in patients undergoing catheter-based procedures utilizing 6-12F inner diameter procedural sheaths, with single- or multiple-access sites in one or both limbs.

“COVID has accelerated the need to enhance safety and efficacy to optimize the patient experience in meaningful ways,” said Chris Simon, President and CEO of Haemonetics. “Vascade MVP earning the first and only indication for same-day discharge for AF ablation patients speaks to our industry leadership and continued commitment to improving the standards of care.”

Vascular access complications are frequent, and a host of strategies have therefore been developed to decrease bleeding and access site complications. Closure devices have emerged as an alternative to traditional mechanical compression, as they can reduce total time to hemostasis, reduce patient discomfort associated with prolonged bed rest, improve early mobilization and patient satisfaction, and decrease health expenditure.

Related Links:
Haemonetics


Print article

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Microneedle Array Patch Pierces Bacterial Biofilms
Brain Function Monitor Assesses Anesthetized Patients
Low-Cost, Portable Device Uses microRNA Technology to Diagnose Heart Attacks in ...
Image: The TransMedics Organ Care System (OCS) (Photo courtesy of Transmedics)

Portable Extracorporeal System Preserves Organs for Transplantation

Innovative technology preserves and assesses livers, hearts, and lungs from donors following brain death (DBD) and after circulatory death (DCD). The TransMedics (Andover, MA, USA) Organ Care System... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 202...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned...
Image: IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding (Photo courtesy of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons)

IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding

Seddiqi Holding (Dubai, UAE), a family-owned and managed group with a diverse portfolio of businesses, will sponsor the IHF 2021 Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to be... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE