MAVIG Presents Its Latest Innovations and Developments in X-Ray Protection and Medical Suspension Systems at MEDICA 2021

MAVIG GmbH (Munich, Germany) presented its latest innovations and developments in X-ray protection and medical suspension systems at MEDICA 2021.

MAVIG showcased its new range of X-ray protective clothing and accessories in the field of medical radiation. This included its patented Balance RA631 series of vest & skirt for all round protection with special features that significantly differentiate it from other two-piece models. Fully overlapping front panels achieve lead equivalent values of Pb 0.25 mm, Pb 0.35 mm, or 0.50 mm for the front and create the basis for the incredible wearing comfort of the Balance series, with its great weight distribution and a high degree of movement and flexibility. MAVIG also highlighted the RA632 patented X-ray protection coat which achieves outstanding ratings in terms of weight and radiation protection, allowing users to tackle their daily work without stress.

Other products showcased at the event included the RA614 thyroid and sternum protector with snap fasteners for secure attachment to the whole range of MAVIG protective clothing; the patented RA BRYGGA shoulder weight relief for X-ray apron users; the EXTENDED RA641- apron for front protection in any working position; HS100 sterile X-ray protective gloves; the BR330 dosemetry and X-ray protective glasses; the BR126 X-ray protective glasses with side radiation protection; and the OT54001 lead acrylic X-ray protective shield.

In addition, MAVIG exhibited its Hybrid Central Axis far reaching ceiling suspension system is equipped with extra long extension arms to give it an extended and stable reach; the MAVIG GD60 heavy load monitor suspension system; the Portegra2 ceiling suspension system; and the GD50 medium-load monitor mount system. Among the other products displayed by MAVIG at MEDICA 2021 were the YLED-1F-LED lamp for diagnosis and surgery; and the LED6 MC operating theater light for diagnosis and surgery.

