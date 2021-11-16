We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

MAVIG

MAVIG manufactures medical and personal protective equipment used in hospitals and various medical practices. Its pro... read more Featured Products:

Surgical Light

Radiation Shield

Microscope

Mobile Protection Shield

Monitor Holder
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
ASUS 2021 – 4th Congress of the Asian Surgical Ultrasound Society
20 Nov 2021 - 21 Nov 2021
APSR 2021 – 25th Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology
28 Nov 2021 - 02 Dec 2021
RSNA 2021 – Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America.

MAVIG Presents Its Latest Innovations and Developments in X-Ray Protection and Medical Suspension Systems at MEDICA 2021

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: MAVIG PPE Collection 2021 (Photo courtesy of MAVIG GmbH)
Image: MAVIG PPE Collection 2021 (Photo courtesy of MAVIG GmbH)

MAVIG GmbH (Munich, Germany) presented its latest innovations and developments in X-ray protection and medical suspension systems at MEDICA 2021.

MAVIG showcased its new range of X-ray protective clothing and accessories in the field of medical radiation. This included its patented Balance RA631 series of vest & skirt for all round protection with special features that significantly differentiate it from other two-piece models. Fully overlapping front panels achieve lead equivalent values of Pb 0.25 mm, Pb 0.35 mm, or 0.50 mm for the front and create the basis for the incredible wearing comfort of the Balance series, with its great weight distribution and a high degree of movement and flexibility. MAVIG also highlighted the RA632 patented X-ray protection coat which achieves outstanding ratings in terms of weight and radiation protection, allowing users to tackle their daily work without stress.

Other products showcased at the event included the RA614 thyroid and sternum protector with snap fasteners for secure attachment to the whole range of MAVIG protective clothing; the patented RA BRYGGA shoulder weight relief for X-ray apron users; the EXTENDED RA641- apron for front protection in any working position; HS100 sterile X-ray protective gloves; the BR330 dosemetry and X-ray protective glasses; the BR126 X-ray protective glasses with side radiation protection; and the OT54001 lead acrylic X-ray protective shield.

In addition, MAVIG exhibited its Hybrid Central Axis far reaching ceiling suspension system is equipped with extra long extension arms to give it an extended and stable reach; the MAVIG GD60 heavy load monitor suspension system; the Portegra2 ceiling suspension system; and the GD50 medium-load monitor mount system. Among the other products displayed by MAVIG at MEDICA 2021 were the YLED-1F-LED lamp for diagnosis and surgery; and the LED6 MC operating theater light for diagnosis and surgery.

Related Links:
MAVIG GmbH 


Print article
Clear Image Devices

Latest Surgical Techniques News

NUVO

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Oxygen-Deprived Newborn Rewarming May Trigger Seizures
New Sensor Optimizes Management of Compartment Syndrome
Noninvasive Magnetic Brain Stimulation Therapy Brings Rapid Remission to 80% of ...
Image: The Oruflow fully automated, contactless, uroflowmetry device (Photo courtesy of Oruba)

Novel Flowmeter Streamlines Urine Flow Screening

An innovative self-operating device measures urine flow rate, providing important indicators for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). The Oruba (Ankara, Turkey) Oruflow is a fully automated, contactless,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
XL Dermal Graft Matrix Supports Reconstructive Surgery
Custom Clavicle Fixation Plates Optimize Fracture Healing
Hologic Launches NovaSure V5 Global Endometrial Ablation Device
Image: The Naviplan application helps plan total hip replacements (Photo courtesy of Naviswiss)

Advanced Navigation Solution Aids THR Surgery

A digital pre-operative planning application enables orthopedic surgeons to perform navigated CT-based total hip replacement surgery (THR). The Naviswiss (Brugg, Switzerland) Naviplan hip application... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
PET/CT in Pregnant Women Acceptable to Many Radiologists
Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
Illustration

Machine Learning Improves Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction

Two new studies have demonstrated the utility of machine learning to predict clinical outcomes for postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). The studies, were conducted by Sema4 (Stamford, CT, USA) in collaboration... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vibration Technology Improves Fingerstick Blood Testing
AI-Based ECG Analysis Software Zeroes in on Heart Failure, Myocardial Infarction...
Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis
Image: The Augmented Vibrotexture bionic insole (Photo courtesy of Anna Hatton/ UQ)

Bionic Insole Helps Overcome Neuropathic Instability

A novel orthotic shoe insole help people with nerve damage maintain their balance, promoting safe, active, and independent living. Designed at the University of Queensland (UQ; Brisbane, Australia),... Read more

Health IT

view channel
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Illustration

First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease

A new partnership will accelerate development of the industry’s first predictive device for Alzheimer’s Disease to be expanded to diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Altoida, Inc. (Washington, DC, USA)... Read more

Business

view channel
IHF and Deloitte Collaborate to Launch Special Interest Group on Leadership for ...
International Hospital Federation (IHF) Announces Winners of IHF Awards 2021
44th World Hospital Congress Kicks Off with Healthcare Leaders Coming Together for...
Image: Deborah Bowen Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023 (Photo courtesy of IHF)

Deborah Bowen (USA) Takes Up Position of IHF President for 2021-2023

Deborah Bowen has taken up the position of President of the International Hospital Federation (IHF; Geneva, Switzerland) following her election in 2019 and a two-year term as President Designate.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE