Spinal Surgery System Integrates Multiple Technologies

An integrated platform accesses multiple technologies from a condensed footprint to address the most common clinical challenges in spine surgery.The NuVasive (San Diego, CA, USA) Pulse platform combines a variety of tools and technologies to streamline spinal surgeries. By integrating surgical planning, neuro-monitoring, rod bending, radiation reduction, and imaging and navigation functions, Pulse improves operative workflow, reduces outcome variability, and increases surgical reproducibility. The open and modular architecture of the system allows the use of flexible technology packages and selection of the exact tools needed to address specific pathologies in spine surgery procedures.System components and technologies include:• Image transferring for both 2D- and 3D-imaging that combines camera, array, and workflow technologies to improve line of sight, ease of use, and surgical efficiency in the OR. Pulse also leverages the Siemens Healthineers (Erlangen, Germany) Cios Spin 3D mobile C-arm.• Surgical Planning with Integrated Global Alignment (iGA), a preoperative planning software that incorporates alignment parameters, implant integration, surgical modeling, and other tools to help create a reliable plan prior to stepping into the OR.• Automated neuro-monitoring, which provides proprietary nerve detection with standardized setup and clinically validated alerts to reduce variability and allow for faster interpretation of neural information.• Radiation reduction via LessRay, an imaging system designed to take low-quality, low-dose images and improve them to look like conventional full-dose images, at 80% dose reduction compared to standard fluoroscopy.• Wireless connectivity to seamlessly connect and control the platform by all members of the surgical team in the OR, from the surgeon to the C-arm technologist to support staff.• Rod bending with Bendini, a technology used to create patient-specific rods, which are bent exactly to implant locations, expediting manual rod manipulation through computer-assisted bend instructions, all without leaving the OR.“This first-of-its-kind platform supports all spine procedure types, from open to less invasive techniques. Pulse is one of the most versatile tools in the spine OR, and the integration of multiple technologies in one platform enhances a surgeon's capabilities to make better, more informed clinical decisions for their patients,” said Massimo Calafiore, executive vice president of global business units at NuVasive. “I want to thank our NuVasive team and the many surgeons who helped bring Pulse to market and enable better spine surgery.”