We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Optomedic

  Gold OptoMedic Technologies Inc is a platform company that applies aerospace optical technology and engineering experience... read more Featured Products:

4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System

White Light Endoscopic Imaging System

Endoscopic Imaging System

Endoscopic Navigation System

Handheld Fluorescent Imaging System
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
09 Nov 2022 - 11 Nov 2022
45th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
10 Nov 2022 - 12 Nov 2022
CBMI 2022 – 27th Brazilian Congress of Intensive Care Medicine
14 Nov 2022 - 17 Nov 2022
Medica 2022

Breakthrough Fluorescence Endoscopic System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Oct 2022
Print article
Image: The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies)
Image: The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System (Photo courtesy of OptoMedic Technologies)

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and also enables users to switch between modes at any time during the surgery. Allowing for real-time lymphatic system tracking, tissue perfusion observation, and accurate tumor boundary mapping, the system provides multiple minimally invasive applications.

The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System features the latest 4CMOS-4K and fluorescence technology, offering a resolution of up to 3840x2160p. It also features OptoMedic’s patented dual camera & four-chip technology that allows the user to control the camera electrically or manually. The system offers ultra-high color restoration to display the tissue in the human body in real-life color and its image enhancement algorithm further improves the image quality. Other advanced features include one-key automatic focusing and patented intelligent dimming technology.

The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enables users to switch between modes at any time during the surgery with a resolution of up to 3840x2160p in the 4K Ultra HD white light mode. In the 4K Fluorescence mode, 4K Fluorescence imaging is fused onto 4K Ultra HD white light imaging. In the Pseudo-Color Fluorescence Mode, the time-varying spatial distribution of the fluorescence reagent is captured and displayed in pseudo-color in order to highlight the region of interest. The system also offers Multi-Display Mode with simultaneous display of the standard White Light and Fluorescence mode, as well as the Fluorescence-only mode.

Related Links:
OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.

Visit expo >
BMP Whole Blood Analyzer: GEM Premier ChemSTAT
Gold Supplier
Real-Time PCR System
Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 7 Pro Dx
New
Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Test
AccuPower MTB Real-Time PCR Kit
New
Silver Supplier
Diagnostic Manufacturing
DIAGNOSTIC MANUFACTURING

Print article
Radcal

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Guided Screening Uses ECG Data to Detect Hidden Risk Factor for Stroke
AI Algorithm Combined With Blood Test Quickly and Accurately Diagnoses Heart Attacks...
AI More Accurate than Sonographers in Assessing and Diagnosing Cardiac Function
Image: Better algorithms and machine learning can help smartwatches improve detection of atrial fibrillation (Photo courtesy of Pexels)

Smartwatch Detection of Atrial Fibrillation Has Great Potential, Finds Study

Extended cardiac monitoring in patients and the use of implantable cardiovascular electronic devices can increase detection of atrial fibrillation (AF), but the devices have limitations including short... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Wearable EEG Patch Measures Brain Activity and Other Health Indicators for Early...
Wearable Vest System Could Help People with Heart Failure Stay Out of the Hospit...
Testing for Blood Fats Prior to Heart Surgery Could Reduce Postoperative Bleeding...
Image: Battery-free, light-powered pacemaker may improve quality of life for heart disease patients (Photo courtesy of University of Arizona)

New Wireless, Battery-Free Pacemaker Can Be Implanted With Less Invasive Procedure

Atrial fibrillation – a form of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia – is estimated to affect approximately 60 million people across the world. Pacemakers are lifesaving devices that regulate the heartbeats... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Biomolecular Wound Healing Film Adheres to Sensitive Tissue and Releases Active ...
Wearable Health Tech Could Measure Gases Released From Skin to Monitor Metabolic...
Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator System Protects Patients at Risk of Sudden C...
Image: The highly customizable MobileCare medical carts offer the most advanced security level features in the market (Photo courtesy of DETECTO)

Innovative and Highly Customizable Medical Carts Offer Unlimited Configuration Possibilities

A newly launched series of innovative and highly customizable medical carts offer the most advanced security level features available in the market today, along with nearly unlimited configuration and... Read more

Health IT

view channel
AI Trained for Specific Vocal Biomarkers Could Accurately Predict Coronary Artery...
First-Ever AI Test for Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s to Be Expanded to Diagnosis...
New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs...
Image: Using digital data can improve health outcomes (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

Electronic Health Records May Be Key to Improving Patient Care, Study Finds

When a patient gets transferred from a hospital to a nearby specialist or rehabilitation facility, it is often difficult for personnel at the new facility to access the patient’s electronic health records... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Endoscopic Imaging Systems Market Driven by Increasing Adoption of AI and...
Medtronic to Separate Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions Businesses...
Global Surgical Instruments Market Driven by Increase in Procedures and Unmet Demand...
Image: Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition of Abiomed will bring lifesaving innovations to more heart patients with unmet need (Photo courtesy of Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Cardiovascular Technology Company Abiomed in USD 16.6 Billion Deal

Johnson & Johnson (New Brunswick, N.J., USA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Abiomed, Inc. (Danvers, MA, USA) in a deal valued at approximately USD 16.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2022
Arab Health 2022 2021
Medica 2021 Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2022 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE