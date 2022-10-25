Breakthrough Fluorescence Endoscopic System Enhances Visualization of Tissue Perfusion in Real-Time

OptoMedic Technologies, Inc.’s (Guangdong, China) FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enhances visualization of tissue perfusion in real-time and also enables users to switch between modes at any time during the surgery. Allowing for real-time lymphatic system tracking, tissue perfusion observation, and accurate tumor boundary mapping, the system provides multiple minimally invasive applications.

The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System features the latest 4CMOS-4K and fluorescence technology, offering a resolution of up to 3840x2160p. It also features OptoMedic’s patented dual camera & four-chip technology that allows the user to control the camera electrically or manually. The system offers ultra-high color restoration to display the tissue in the human body in real-life color and its image enhancement algorithm further improves the image quality. Other advanced features include one-key automatic focusing and patented intelligent dimming technology.

The FloNavi 214K Series 4K Ultra HD Fluorescence Endoscopic System enables users to switch between modes at any time during the surgery with a resolution of up to 3840x2160p in the 4K Ultra HD white light mode. In the 4K Fluorescence mode, 4K Fluorescence imaging is fused onto 4K Ultra HD white light imaging. In the Pseudo-Color Fluorescence Mode, the time-varying spatial distribution of the fluorescence reagent is captured and displayed in pseudo-color in order to highlight the region of interest. The system also offers Multi-Display Mode with simultaneous display of the standard White Light and Fluorescence mode, as well as the Fluorescence-only mode.



