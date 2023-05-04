Novel Endoscopy System Offers Physicians New Ways to View Gastrointestinal Anatomy

Endoscopy systems aid physicians in diagnosing, treating, and monitoring gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and disorders affecting the upper and lower GI tract, such as acid reflux, ulcers, Crohn's disease, Celiac disease, and colorectal cancer. One prevalent application of endoscopes is for colonoscopy screenings, during which a doctor examines the colon's lining and can remove potentially cancerous growths, known as polyps. Advancements in imaging technologies may help doctors better visualize abnormalities. A cutting-edge endoscopy system now provides physicians with novel ways to examine GI anatomy for the management of GI diseases and disorders.

Olympus (Center Valley, PA, USA) has obtained US FDA clearance for its innovative EVIS X1 endoscopy system, along with two compatible gastrointestinal endoscopes: the GIF-1100 gastrointestinal videoscope for examining the upper digestive tract, including the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum; and the CF-HQ1100DL/I colonovideoscope for evaluating the lower digestive tract, including the anus, rectum, sigmoid colon, colon, and ileocecal valve. The EVIS X1 endoscopy system boasts three novel enhancements designed to help physicians visualize GI bleeding and anatomical structures, achieved by replacing the Xenon bulb in the EVIS EXERA III system with five LEDs capable of producing various light combinations in addition to white light.

The proven optical-digital NBI (Narrow Band Imaging) technology remains a feature in this next-generation endoscopy system. NBI technology, which enhances the observation of mucosal tissue, filters white light into specific wavelengths absorbed by hemoglobin and only penetrating the tissue's surface. Consequently, capillaries on the mucosal surface appear brown, while veins in the submucosa appear cyan on the monitor. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy recognizes NBI technology as a valuable tool for adopting real-time imaging-assisted endoscopic targeted biopsy during Barrett's esophagus surveillance and real-time endoscopic assessment of diminutive colorectal polyps' histology. NBI, RDI, TXI, and BAI-MAC technologies do not intend to replace histopathological sampling as a diagnostic method; they serve as supplementary tools for endoscopic examination in conjunction with Olympus white light imaging.

"We are thrilled that we will soon be able to bring this new endoscopy system to physicians and their patients in the U.S.," said Richard Reynolds, President of the Medical Systems Group for Olympus America, Inc. "As a leading medical technology company, Olympus strives to offer physicians the most advanced technologies for minimally invasive procedures such as GI endoscopy."

