We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Groundbreaking Technology Paves Way for Permanent Implantable Medical Devices

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 04 Jan 2024
Print article
Image: Implantable medical device utilizing electrostatic materials with high dielectric properties for ultrasound energy transmission (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)
Image: Implantable medical device utilizing electrostatic materials with high dielectric properties for ultrasound energy transmission (Photo courtesy of POSTECH)

Innovations in medical technology through the blending of science and medicine have significantly enhanced patient care. Notably, the advent of implantable electronic devices, such as those used in the heart or brain, marks a major advancement, offering real-time monitoring and regulation of physiological signals. These developments present groundbreaking solutions for complex conditions like Parkinson’s disease. However, the durability of these devices remains a challenge. Typically, patients with implanted devices must undergo frequent surgeries to replace batteries, a process fraught with risks and burdens, both financial and physical. Current research is delving into implantable medical devices that function wirelessly, but the search for a safe and efficient energy source and compatible materials continues. Titanium (Ti) is commonly used for its biocompatibility and strength, but its inability to transmit radio waves requires an additional antenna for wireless power, increasing the device's size and discomfort for the patient.

In a groundbreaking development, a research team from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH, Gyeongbuk, Korea) has engineered electrostatic materials sensitive to even faint ultrasound signals, paving the way for permanently implantable electronic devices in biomedicine. The team chose ultrasound over radio waves due to its established safety record in medical diagnostics and treatments. They developed an electrostatic material that responds to weak ultrasound by combining high dielectric polymers (P(VDF-TrFE)) with calcium copper titanate (CCTO, CaCu3Ti4O12), a ceramic with a high dielectric constant. This material produces static electricity through interlayer friction, generating efficient electrical energy with exceptionally low output impedance, ensuring efficient electricity transmission.

The research team employed this innovative technology to develop an implantable neurological stimulator powered by ultrasound-based energy transmission, eliminating the need for batteries. This was substantiated through rigorous experimental validation. In trials using animal models, the device functioned at standard imaging ultrasound levels (500 mW/cm2) that place minimal strain on the human body. Additionally, it successfully alleviated symptoms associated with overactive bladder disorders by stimulating nerves, showcasing its potential to transform patient care with its cutting-edge, battery-free design.

“We have addressed the challenges in the field of implantable medical devices using ultrasound-based energy transmission technology that is harmless to the human body,” said Professor Sung-Min Park from POSTECH. “This research serves as a case of introducing advanced material technology into medical devices, and we anticipate that it will promote the emergence of a next-generation medical industry, including the treatment of intractable diseases using implantable devices.”

Related Links:
POSTECH

Visit expo >
Platinum Supplier
Real-Time Diagnostics Onscreen Viewer
GEMweb Live
Specimen Collection & Transport
Silver Supplier
Compact 14-Day Uninterrupted Holter ECG
NR-314P
Gold Supplier
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use
Disposable Protective Suit For Medical Use

Print article
Detecto

Latest Surgical Techniques News

Channels

Artificial Intelligence

view channel
AI Diagnostic Tool Accurately Detects Valvular Disorders Often Missed by Doctors...
New Model Predicts 10 Year Breast Cancer Risk
AI Tool Accurately Predicts Cancer Three Years Prior to Diagnosis
Image: AI-powered algorithm could better assess people’s risk of common heart condition (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

AI-Powered Algorithm to Revolutionize Detection of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition characterized by an irregular and often rapid heart rate, is linked to increased risks of stroke and heart failure. This is because the irregular heartbeat in AFib... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Tissue-Integrated Sensitive Glucose Nanosenor to Revolutionize Diabetes Management...
Biosensor Technology Detects IV Extravasation Events during Iron Infusions
Fully Implantable, Wirelessly Charged Device Treats Recurrent or Refractory Ascites...
Image: The Viscero ECG monitoring system is integrated seamlessly into clothes (Photo courtesy of PA Consulting)

ECG Vest Allows For Non-Intrusive, Non-Invasive Heart Monitoring

An arrhythmia, an irregular heartbeat, can lead to serious health issues like blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. Traditional methods for monitoring such arrhythmia, like the Holter monitor, have limitations... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Game-Changing Innovation in Surgical Instrument Sterilization Significantly Improves...
Next Gen ICU Bed to Help Address Complex Critical Care Needs
Groundbreaking AI-Powered UV-C Disinfection Technology Redefines Infection Control...
Image: The newly-launched solution can transform operating room scheduling and boost utilization rates (Photo courtesy of Fujitsu)

Surgical Capacity Optimization Solution Helps Hospitals Boost OR Utilization

An innovative solution has the capability to transform surgical capacity utilization by targeting the root cause of surgical block time inefficiencies. Fujitsu Limited’s (Tokyo, Japan) Surgical Capacity... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Integrate Generative AI into Healthcare
AI-Enabled Operating Rooms Solution Helps Hospitals Maximize Utilization and Unlock...
AI Predicts Pancreatic Cancer Three Years before Diagnosis from Patients’ Medical...
Image: First ever institution-specific model provides significant performance advantage over current population-derived models (Photo courtesy of Mount Sinai)

Machine Learning Model Improves Mortality Risk Prediction for Cardiac Surgery Patients

Machine learning algorithms have been deployed to create predictive models in various medical fields, with some demonstrating improved outcomes compared to their standard-of-care counterparts.... Read more

Point of Care

view channel
High-Performing Low-Cost Diagnostic Platform Provides Molecular Results At Near ...
Critical Care Analyzer with Micro Capillary Sample Mode Provides Major Blood-Saving...
Novel POC Coagulometer with Lab-Like Precision to Revolutionize Coagulation Testing...
Image: The new eye-safe laser technology can diagnose traumatic brain injury (Photo courtesy of 123RF)

Novel Diagnostic Hand-Held Device Detects Known Biomarkers for Traumatic Brain Injury

The growing need for prompt and efficient diagnosis of traumatic brain injury (TBI), a major cause of mortality globally, has spurred the development of innovative diagnostic technologies.... Read more

Business

view channel
Medical Illumination Acquires Surgical Lighting Specialist Isolux
5G Remote-Controlled Robots to Enable Even Cross-Border Surgeries
International Hospital Federation Announces 2023 IHF Award Winners
Image: SERF SAS is recognized for its innovations in hip implants, including the original Dual Mobility Cup (Photo courtesy of SERF SAS)

Stryker to Acquire French Joint Replacement Company SERF SAS

Stryker (San Jose, CA, USA), one of the world's leading medical technology companies, has executed a binding offer to acquire SERF SAS (Décines-Charpieu, France), a joint replacement company.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Patient Care
Health IT
Point of Care
Business
Events
Focus

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

HospiMedica ExpoMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

COVID-19

2023
Medica ARAB HEALTH 2022
MEDICA Arab Health 2021
Medica Arab Health

 

COV 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2019
Medica ECR ARAB HEALTH 2018
Medica ARAB HEALTH
Copyright © 2000-2024 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE