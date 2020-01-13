We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Abbott Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics provides medical diagnostic instruments, tests, automation and informatics solutions, including cl... read more Featured Products:

Chemistry & Immunoassay Analyzer

Bladder Cancer Kit

Preanalytical System

Molecular Diagnostics System

Multi-Assay Analyzer
More products

Download Mobile App




Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 13 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: The Freestyle Libre isCGM monitor (Photo courtesy of Abbot)
Image: The Freestyle Libre isCGM monitor (Photo courtesy of Abbot)
People with type 1 diabetes (T1D) who use intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring (isCGM) devices report higher treatment satisfaction, quality of life (QOL), and less severe hypoglycemia, according to a new study.

Researchers at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU; Belgium), the University of Antwerp (Belgium), and other institutions conducted a 12-month prospective observational study to investigate the impact of isCGM on QOL and glycemic control in 1,913 adults with T1D who were consecutively recruited in three specialist diabetes centers in Belgium. The primary end point was evolution of QOL from baseline to 12 months, with secondary outcomes including change in hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c), time spent in different glycemic ranges, acute diabetes complications, and work absenteeism.

The results showed that HbA1c levels remained stable, as did the participants general and diabetes-specific QOL; treatment satisfaction improved during the study period. While rare, admissions for severe hypoglycemia and/or ketoacidosis decreased, reports of severe hypoglycemic events fell (14.6% versus 7.8%), as did hypoglycemic comas (2.7% versus 1.1%). Absences from work fell by 50%, but 11% of study participants experienced adverse skin reactions, leading to about one percent stopping isCGM. The study was published on December 24, 2019, in Diabetes Care.

“In 2016, nationwide reimbursement of intermittently scanned continuous glucose monitoring for people living with type one diabetes treated in specialist diabetes centers was introduced in Belgium,” concluded lead author Sara Charleer, MSc, of KU, and colleagues. “Unrestricted reimbursement results in higher treatment satisfaction, less severe hypoglycemia, and less work absenteeism, while maintaining quality of life and HbA1c.”

The isCGM device used for the study was the Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) Freestyle Libre system, which continuously samples and measures interstitial glucose levels; a new glucose value is generated each minute. The sensor can provide glucose values for 14 days if the patient scans at least every 8 hours. If not, the glucose information from the previous 8-hour period will be overwritten and will not available for therapy decision-making or for later download. Unlike real time CGM devices, the Libre is factory-calibrated, which eliminates the need for daily calibration with fingerstick testing.

Related Links:
Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
University of Antwerp
Abbott



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
AI Places Confidential Health Information at Risk
Image: A new study suggests that computer algorithms can identify skin lesions better than expert dermatologists (Photo courtesy of MedUni Vienna/ Shutterstock).

AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions

A new study shows that artificial intelligence (AI) machine-learning (ML) classifiers outperform human experts in the diagnosis of pigmented skin lesions. Researchers at the Medical University of Vienna... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Stencil Device Enables Realistic Breast Reconstruction Tattoos
Trajectory Guidance Platform Supports Complex Cranial Procedures
RYGB Patients Face Higher Risk of Additional Operations
Image: The Foresee-X augment reality glasses (Photo courtesy of Surglasses)

Augmented Reality Solution Supports Surgical Trauma Care

A set of smart surgical glasses with functionality based on augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies brings a higher level of support to surgical trauma cases. The Taiwan Main Orthopaedics... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Home Cervical Cancer Testing May Replace Pap Tests
Informal Sharing of Breast Milk Gains Popularity
Image: Water Births are safe for both mother and child (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births

A new study suggests that water births are safe, and that women who take advantage of them sustain fewer first and second-degree tears. Researchers at the University of Michigan (U-M; Ann Arbor, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Ingestible Marker Reliably Tracks Ingestion Events
Sensory Shoe Insoles Help Prevent Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Image: Illustration showing the architecture of TruST (Photo courtesy of Columbia Engineering)

Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably

A new study shows how a robotic device can assist and train people with spinal cord injuries (SCIs) to sit more stably by improving their trunk control. Developed at Columbia University (New York, NY,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion...
Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2026
Image: DISCOVERY™ (Photo courtesy of PENTAX Medical)

PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector

PENTAX Medical (Tokyo, Japan) has cleared CE mark for DISCOVERY, its Artificial Intelligence (AI) assisted polyp detector designed to support endoscopists in finding potential polyps during a colorectal examination.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE