We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Focal Ultrasound Regenerates Alzheimer's Patients’ Brains

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jan 2020
Print article
Image: Clinical sonication can help reverse Alzheimer’s disease (Photo courtesy of Storz Medical)
Image: Clinical sonication can help reverse Alzheimer’s disease (Photo courtesy of Storz Medical)
A new navigated ultrasound focal brain therapy can activate neurons to help regenerate brain functions in Alzheimer's disease (AD), claims a new study.

Developed at the Medical University of Vienna (MedUni; Austria), Storz Medical (Tägerwilen, Switzerland), the Center for Movement Disorders (Bad Krozingen, Germany), transcranial pulse stimulation (TPS) is a clinical sonication technique based on ultrashort ultrasound pulses which markedly differ from existing focused ultrasound techniques, as the pulse emitted by the ultrasound device is 3-5 mm wide, and approximately three cm long. An accurate "map" is first of all made of the patient's brain using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The TPS pulse causes short-term membrane changes in the brain cells, affecting the concentration of transmitters and other biochemical substances. This results in activation of brain neurons and the development of compensatory networks that improve brain function. In a clinical pilot study involving 35 patients with AD, neuropsychological scores improved significantly after TPS treatment, and the improvement lasted up to three months, correlating with an upregulation of the memory network, as evidenced by functional MRI (fMRI) data. The study was published on December 23, 2019, in Advanced Science.

“For the first time in the world, TPS enables us to penetrate into all areas of the brain by means of an ultrasound pulse delivered directly to the skull in a non-invasive, painless procedure, during which the patient is fully conscious, and to specifically target particular areas of the brain and stimulate them,” said lead author Roland Beisteiner, MD, of MEdUni. “It is like starting up an old engine again. Those neurons that are still activatable show marked improvements after the procedure. The decline in performance is slowed down.”

TPS was delivered using the Storz Neurolith system using an ergonomic handpiece that minimizes hand fatigue, facilitating treatment when working directly on the patient. A coupling surface adapts to any shape of head, making the treatment with focused pulses simple and efficient. Biological effects of TPS include increased cell permeability, stimulation of mechanosensitive ion channels, release of nitric oxide (which leads to vasodilation), increased metabolic activity, stimulation of vascular growth factors (VEGF 3 and 4).

Related Links:
Medical University of Vienna
Storz Medical
Center for Movement Disorders



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Medical Thawing Device Delivers Plasma on Demand
Intermittently Scanned CGM Positively Impacts Glycemic Control in Diabetics
EHR Software Helps Prevent Patient ICU Delirium
Image: Decolonizing parents can help prevent NICU infections (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Parental Decolonization Reduces NICU S. Aureus Infections

Treating parents with intranasal mupirocin and chlorhexidine-impregnated cloths can significantly reduce Staphylococcus aureus transmission to neonates, according to a new study. Researchers at the... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Percutaneous Osteotomy Procedure Treats Achilles Tendon Disorder
Gastrointestinal Bypass Device Offers an Alternative to Diverting Stoma
ORs Harbor Reproductive Hazards for Female Surgeons
Image: A braided nitinol mesh helps occlude brain aneurysms (Photo courtesy of MicroVention)

Interwoven Braided Flow Diverter Treats Brain Aneurysms

An innovative self-expanding braided nitinol mesh helps redirect blood flow and promote brain aneurysm occlusion. The MicroVention (Aliso Viejo, CA, USA) Flow Re-Direction Endoluminal Device (FRED)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Water Births Are No More Risky Than Land Births
External Collection Device Manages Female Urinary Incontinence
Image: Four mothers in Mali sharing the KMC experience (Photo courtesy of Joshua Robers/ Save the Children)

Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival

Community-initiated kangaroo mother care (KMC) substantially improves newborn and infant survival, according to a new study. Researchers at the Society for Applied Studies (SAS; New Delhi, India), the... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Robotic Trainer Helps Paraplegics Sit More Stably
Wearable Monitor Identifies Swallowing Disorders
Image: Rapid treatment of high potassium levels can save lives (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality

A new study suggests that quickly correcting high potassium levels (hyperkalemia), in the emergency department (ED) significantly reduces patient mortality. Researchers at Stony Brook University (SBU;... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
PENTAX Medical Clears CE Mark for New AI-Assisted Polyp Detector
Global EEG Devices Market to Reach USD 2.20 Billion in 2027
Global Anesthesia Machines (Mobile & Standalone) Market to Reach USD 7.78 Billion...
Illustration

Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024

The global point of care testing (POCT) market is expected to surpass USD 37 billion by 2025, driven mainly by the migration of POCT from the hospital environment to a range of medical environments, including... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE