Medical Grade Computers Feature Antimicrobial Glass

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Feb 2020
Image: Antimicrobial glass reduces touch-screen colonization (Photo courtesy of Cybernet)
New computers designed for health care facilities have antimicrobial properties baked directly into the housing resin and antimicrobial touch glass, for 100% protection.

The new Cybernet (Irvine, CA, USA) antimicrobial touch glass will be available on 20”, 22”, and 24” CyberMed S series and NB series medical computers, as an optional feature. The anti-microbial properties are chemically bonded to the surface of the glass, and will not degrade over time or wipe off when using cleaners or disinfectants. The antimicrobial computers and touchscreens can be used in a wide range of clinical applications, including for mounting on hospital carts, charting, electronic medical record (EMR) annotations, and monitoring patients during surgery.

The LED (1920x1080 pixel) and 4k (3840x2160 pixel) LED monitors offer high-definition (HD) clarity in a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, with multi-touch capabilities that allow them to be used even through latex gloves. Besides antimicrobial capabilities, additional options include antiglare technology, so that the monitors can be used even in broad daylight. The 4k, 8-megapixel, ultra-HD monitor is especially well-suited for medical imaging, helping diagnosticians catch small injuries, tumors, and abnormalities that might otherwise slip by.

“We have always prided ourselves on being on the cutting edge of medical grade computing technology. The development of this antimicrobial touch glass is just another technological innovation that Cybernet has brought to the HIT space,” said Ali Bagheri, VP of Global Operations at Cybernet. “When you think about it, the glass on an all-in-one computer is one of the most touched surfaces in a hospital. It just made sense for us to protect that surface with an antimicrobial agent.”

In order to classify as medical grade, a computer must meet the UL/IEC60601-1 international standard for electromagnetic and radiation emissions that determine whether or not an electronic device is safe near patients. Another certification is IP65 ingress protection standard, which determines whether or not a computer is protected from liquid and dust penetration, which is important in healthcare settings where disinfection and cleaning of a medical PC is mandatory. In addition, ergonomic compatibility is required, through legacy ports, VESA mounting holes, and embedded peripherals.

