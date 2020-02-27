We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
KOREA E & EX

Download Mobile App




Peritoneal Dialysis and Hemodialysis Show Similar Survival Rates

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Feb 2020
Print article
Image: A typical hemodialysis center (Photo courtesy of iStock)
Image: A typical hemodialysis center (Photo courtesy of iStock)
A new study concludes that differences in peritoneal dialysis (PD) and in-center hemodialysis (HD) survival primarily reflect differences in clinical practices.

Researchers at the University of Limerick (Ireland) and Royal Preston Hospital (Fulwood, United Kingdom) conducted a systematic review of studies to compare mortality between in-center HD and PD, identifying 214 citations within 17 cohort studies between the years 1993 and 2014. They then undertook a subsequent meta-regression analysis to explore factors that could account for between-study variation.

The results revealed that despite considerable variation by country, mortality risks for PD versus HD remained virtually unchanged when stratified by geographical region, with hazard ratios (HRs) of 1.04 for European, 1.14 for Asian, and 0.98 for American cohorts. Similar results were seen for the mortality risk for PD versus HD for patients with diabetes and without diabetes. Heterogeneity was substantial, and was largely attributed to differences in cohort period, study type, and country of origin. The study was published on January 28, 2020, in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation.

“We found overall that the mortality risks were similar for PD and in-center HD. However, our analysis did uncover significant mortality differences between HD and PD that varied by region, over time, and according to the study design,” concluded lead author Mohamed Elsayed, MBBS, of the University of Limerick, and colleagues. “Taken together, these new findings would suggest that while the overall survival of incident patients treated is similar, differences in survival primarily reflect differences in clinical practices within health systems and evolving clinical trends.”

PD uses the peritoneum as membrane through which a dialysate solution of sodium chloride, hydrogen carbonate, and an osmotic agent such as glucose are exchanged with the blood. It is used to remove excess fluid, correct electrolyte problems, and remove toxins in those with kidney failure. HD removes waste and excess fluids from the body by processing blood through a dialyzer (artificial kidney). Clean blood is then returned to the body after the filtering process is complete.

Related Links:
University of Limerick 
Royal Preston Hospital


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Artificial Intelligence Helps Detect Rare Diseases
New AI Platform to Analyze NHS Radiological Scans
Image: ECG heartbeat segments help identify hypoglycemia events (Photo courtesy of University of Warwick)

Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG

A new study shows how artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to detect hypoglycemic events from raw electrocardiogram (ECG) signals. Developed at the University of Warwick (Coventry, United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Ultrasound Thalamotomy Relieves Parkinson's Disease Tremors
High-Precision Robotic Assistant Facilitates Microsurgery
Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation Minimizes Radiation Exposure
Image: A spool of yarn made from extracellular matrix sheets (Photo courtesy of Nicolas L`Heureux/ INSERM)

Yarn Made from Human Tissue Helps Repair Wounds

Yarn grown from human skin cells can be knitted, crocheted, and sewed to create pouches, valves, and tubes, and even perforated membranes, according to a new study. Developed by researchers at the French... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Uterine Tamponade Effectively Prevents Maternal Hemorrhaging
Image: Pap smears and HPV testing every three years is sufficient (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers

A new study suggests that screening for human papillomaviruses (HPV) every three years instead of annually is sufficient to prevent most cervical cancers. Researchers at the University of New Mexico... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 12.6 Billion by 2024
JNJ Acquires Remaining Stake in Verb Surgical
Global Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market to Reach USD 46.7 Billion by 2024
Illustration

Global Medical Robotics Market to Reach USD 13.90 Billion by 2026

The global medical robotics market is projected to grow at a double-digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to reach USD 13.90 billion by 2026, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery, rising... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE