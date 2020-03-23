We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Monitoring Technology Helps Combat Coronavirus Spread

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 23 Mar 2020
Image: Bluetooth ankle bracelets and a proprietary app can monitor COVID-19 patients (Photo courtesy of Supercom)
Novel “people tracking” technology assists governments as they strive to contain and limit the reach of infectious diseases such as coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Supercom (New York, NY, USA) PureHealth solution includes a waterproof, hyperalergenic Bluetooth ankle bracelet, a smartphone, and a Software as a Service (SaaS) application in the cloud. PureHealth works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. The scalable solution is fully customizable, allowing for smartphone-only monitoring, or if needed, more comprehensive monitoring with the Bluetooth ankle bracelet and other components.

PureHealth leverages the company's PureSecurity electronic monitoring and tracking technology platform, which contains a comprehensive set of innovative features, such as smart phone integration, secure communication, advanced security, anti-tamper mechanisms, fingerprint biometrics, voice communication, unique touch screens, and extended battery life. It has been successfully deployed for tracking and monitoring of thousands of people with mandatory location restrictions across the world, including the USA, Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Estonia, China, Latvia, and more.

"As the spread of the coronavirus continues and has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization, governments and their people are taking serious measures to help combat the spread of the virus. In regards to monitoring and isolation, we at SuperCom have the ability to help,” said Ordan Trabelsi, President of SuperCom Americas. "Our expertise and advanced technology for monitoring of people in countries around the world uniquely positions us to aid governments in monitoring of individuals which are at risk of spreading the virus.”

“We have worked with governments for over 30 years on their most sensitive and critical security projects, and hope to partner and help them as well during these turbulent times,” concluded Mr. Trabelsi. “Our technology is ready for deployment and works within existing healthcare containment models for control and surveillance of patients with infectious disease. We have seen that every day counts, and are poised to assist the global health care community in their efforts to track and contain this pandemic.”

Supercom


