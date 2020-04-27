We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
16 May 2020 - 20 May 2020
Virtual Venue
ACR 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American College of Radiology
23 May 2020 - 26 May 2020
Virtual Venue
6th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
30 May 2020 - 04 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
ASNR 2020 – 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology

Masks Fail to Filter Virus in Coughing COVID-19 Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Apr 2020
Print article
Image: The efficiency of common masks in containing SARS–CoV-2 is questionable (Photo courtesy of Getty Images).
Image: The efficiency of common masks in containing SARS–CoV-2 is questionable (Photo courtesy of Getty Images).
A new study concludes that both surgical and cotton masks are ineffective in preventing dissemination of SARS–CoV-2 from the coughs of patients with COVID-19.

Researchers at the University of Ulsan College of Medicine (Seoul, South Korea), Sejong University (Seoul, South Korea), and other institutions conducted a study involving four COVID-19 patients who were admitted to negative pressure isolation rooms. All four patients were instructed to cough five times each onto separate petri dishes containing viral transport media while wearing no mask, a pleated three-layer disposable surgical mask, a reusable two-layer 100% cotton mask, and no mask again. The mask’s inner and outer surfaces were then swabbed.

The results showed that the median viral loads of nasopharyngeal and saliva samples from the four participants were 5.66 log copies/mL and 4.00 log copies/mL, respectively. The median viral loads after coughs without a mask, with a surgical mask, and with a cotton mask were 2.56 log copies/mL, 2.42 log copies/mL, and 1.85 log copies/mL, respectively. Interestingly, while all swabs from the outer mask surfaces were positive for SARS–CoV-2, most swabs from the inner mask surfaces were negative. The study was published on April 6, 2020, in Annals of Internal Medicine.

“The size of the SARS–CoV particle from the 2002–2004 outbreak was estimated as 0.08 to 0.14 μm; assuming that SARS-CoV-2 has a similar size, surgical masks are unlikely to effectively filter this virus,” concluded senior author Sung-Han Kim, MD, of University of Ulsan College of Medicine, and colleagues. “The SARS–CoV-2 pandemic has contributed to shortages of both N95 and surgical masks, and cotton masks have gained interest as a substitute. This experiment did not include N95 masks and does not reflect the actual transmission of infection from patients with COVID-19 wearing different types of masks.”

“We found greater contamination on the outer than the inner mask surfaces. The consistent finding of virus on the outer mask surface is unlikely to have been caused by experimental error or artifact. The mask's aerodynamic features may explain this finding,” added the authors. “A turbulent jet due to air leakage around the mask edge could contaminate the outer surface. Alternatively, the small aerosols of SARS–CoV-2 generated during a high-velocity cough might penetrate the masks. These observations support the importance of hand hygiene after touching the outer surface of masks.”

Standard N95 masks are efficient and are well tested. But such masks are not readily available in most developing countries, with a prohibitive cost of USD 3-4 each, and are too expensive for most consumers for use on a daily basis. By contrast, reusable cloth masks cost just 10-15 cents, and can be washed and worn for months.

Related Links:
University of Ulsan College of Medicine
Sejong University



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Minimally Invasive Clip Supports Tricuspid Valve Repair
Single-Use Micro Endoscope Eliminates Contamination Risk
In-Utero Spina Bifida Surgery Restores Brain Structure
Image: A synthetic cardiac patch boosts recovery of damaged hearts (photo courtesy of NC State University)

Ready-Made Cardiac Patch Repairs Heart Attack Damage

A new study describes how a freezable, cell-free, artificial cardiac patch can deliver healing factors directly to the site of myocardial injury. Developed at the University of North Carolina (UNC;... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in...
Image: The Stat EMS Basic blood testing system (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Stat EMS Basic blood testing system for ambulance and emergency care in CE mark countries. Stat EMS Basic measures fingerstick capillary lactate, glucose,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE