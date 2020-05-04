Air Purifier Destroys Airborne Viruses and Bacteria

A novel air purifier uses photo electrochemical oxidation (PECO) to destroy volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens.The Molekule (San Francisco, CA, USA) Air Pro RX air purifier is a medical grade device that is designed to destroy bacteria and viruses in the air. The system has been optimized for use in operating rooms (ORs), emergency department (ED) waiting rooms, isolation units, and other critical or high-traffic areas in various healthcare facilities that need frontline protection. Via PECO technology, Air Pro RX demonstrates greater than 5-log (99.999%) reduction of virus bioaerosols, keeping patients and healthcare staff better protected in high-risk areas.The system does not require any installation, and works immediately after start-up. It comes with a pre-filter optimized for large particle capture, and the PECO-Filter, which is optimized to destroy bacteria, viruses, and other airborne contaminants. The Air Pro RX is also easily cleaned, and is compatible with standard wipe-down disinfection protocols used in hospital facilities. Molekule also offers a non-medical grade air purifier, the Air Pro, which is suitable for large-scale, highly trafficked commercial spaces, such as office spaces, grocery stores, schools, sporting facilities, indoor commercial farming, and more."As a company rooted in scientific innovation, we are constantly looking at ways to bring the power of PECO technology to those who need it most,” said Jaya Rao, co-founder and co-CEO of Molekule. “We are facing an invisible threat in the air, and it's more important than ever to get our PECO technology into medical facilities where patients are in respiratory distress and healthcare workers are at a high risk of airborne exposure. The launch of Air Pro RX allows us to reach those at their most vulnerable.”PECO is an innovative technology that utilizes free radicals to break down pollutants at a molecular level, including VOCs, bacteria, mold, viruses, and allergens. By using nanotechnology, PECO is able to destroy pollutants 1,000 times smaller than standard filters must meet to qualify as a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter.