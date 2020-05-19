We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
23 May 2020 - 26 May 2020
Virtual Venue
6th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN)
30 May 2020 - 04 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
ASNR 2020 – 58th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neuroradiology
06 Jun 2020 - 09 Jun 2020
Virtual Venue
57th ERA-EDTA Congress – European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association

Pacing System Weans Patients Off Mechanical Ventilation

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 19 May 2020
Print article
Image: The Lungpacer Diaphragmatic Pacing Therapy System (DPTS) (Photo courtesy of Lungpacer Medical)
Image: The Lungpacer Diaphragmatic Pacing Therapy System (DPTS) (Photo courtesy of Lungpacer Medical)
An innovative, non-implanted device helps forestall invasive mechanical ventilation weaning failure, including for COVID-19 patients.

The Lungpacer Medical (Vancouver, Canada) Diaphragmatic Pacing Therapy System (DPTS) is a minimally invasive, temporary, transvenous phrenic-stimulation system that is delivered via a central venous catheter (CVC). DPTS delivers not only fluids and medications, but also provides the ability to activate the diaphragm muscle via transvenous phrenic nerve stimulation. The neural stimulation is intended to strengthen the weakened diaphragm--atrophied due to ventilator induced diaphragm dysfunction (VIDD)--and help patients wean off the ventilator more rapidly.

Reducing time on the ventilator decreases the risk of ventilator-induced lung injury (VILI), secondary pneumonias, and poor patient outcomes associated with prolonged mechanical ventilation. It also frees up intensive care unit (ICU) beds, hospital resources, and mechanical ventilators, effectively reducing ventilator burden by a projected 26% during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. As a result, the Lungpacer DPTS was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use for the duration of the pandemic, unless authorization is revoked or terminated sooner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, also known as SARS-COVID-2, has stimulated tremendous innovation to improve outcomes for these patients,” said Doug Evans, CEO of Lungpacer Medical. “I am very proud of the Lungpacer team, who have worked diligently to make this therapy available in a very short period of time. We are excited for the opportunity to provide healthcare professionals with access to Lungpacer therapy to help their critically ill patients.”

“Hospital resources around the world have been under significant strain during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ICU beds and mechanical ventilators have been at peak demand,” said pulmonologist Ali Ataya, MD, of University of Florida Health (Gainesville, FL, USA). “This novel therapy has the potential to wean patients earlier from the ventilator and free up resources during these difficult times. We are looking forward as an institution to start using this technology to help our patients during this pandemic.”

Related Links:
Lungpacer Medical


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Artificial Intelligence Can Detect Glucose Levels via ECG
AI Outperforms Humans in Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Image: AI enhance facial recognition algorithms can identify people wearing masks (Photo courtesy of Herta)

New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask

Following the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus, an improved facial recognition solution can correctly identify people who wear facial masks. The Herta (Barcelona, Spain) facial recognition algorithms... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Disposable Endoscopic System Assists Carpal Tunnel Release
Proximity Sensation Enhances Robotic Surgery Fine Finger Control
Coil Assisted Flow Diverter Treats Intracranial Aneurysms
Image: The Stanford COVID-19 surgical decision-tree algorithm (Photo courtesy of JACC)

New OR Safety Recommendations for COVID-19 Pandemic

A decision-tree algorithm designed to protect operating room (OR) staff assumes that every patient is potentially infected with COVID-19, until proven otherwise. The recommendations, devised by surgeons... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Nerve Stimulation May Offer Relief for Fibromyalgia Sufferers
Kangaroo Mother Care Raises Low Birth Weight Babies Survival
Image: The QUiPP v2 app can calculate pre-term birth risk (Photo courtesy of GeneticApps)

Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth

A user-friendly mobile phone application will allow doctors to quickly calculate a woman's individual risk of preterm birth, claims a new study. Developed by researchers at King’s College London (KCL;... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Automated Venipuncture Device Facilitates Rapid Blood Draws
Rapid Correction of Hyperkalemia Halves ED Mortality
Accessibility App Helps Parplegics Control Android Devices
Image: RFID tags embedded in diapers can alert when they are wet (Photo courtesy of MIT)

Smart Diapers Notify Caregivers when Soiled

A new study describes how a diaper embedded with a moisture sensor and a passive radio frequency identification (RFID) tag can alert a caregiver when it becomes wet. Developed at the Massachusetts... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
3D Bioprinting Rebuilds the Human Heart
Image: Lego-like replaceable drug cartridges and LEDs help target specific neurons of interest (Photo courtesy of KAIST).

Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells

A soft neural implant operated by a smartphone can deliver multiple drugs and colored light to control Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, addiction, depression, and pain, according to a new study.... Read more

Hospital News

view channel
New Children’s Hospital Transforms California Healthcare
Noisy Hospitals Face Threat of Decreased Federal Compensation
Orthopedics Centre of Excellence Planned for Guy’s Hospital
Image: An NFER system allows researchers to track nurses\' movements in real time (Photo courtesy of Jung Hyup Kim/ MU).

Nurse Tracking System Improves Hospital Workflow

An innovative system uses a combination of manual observation and non-intrusive tracking sensors to track intensive care unit (ICU) nurses in real time. Developed at the University of Missouri (MU;... Read more

Business

view channel
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market to Surpass USD 4 Billion by 2026
Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2027 Due to High Acceptance in...
Image: The Stat EMS Basic blood testing system (Photo courtesy of Nova Biomedical)

Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries

Nova Biomedical (Waltham, MA, USA) has launched the Stat EMS Basic blood testing system for ambulance and emergency care in CE mark countries. Stat EMS Basic measures fingerstick capillary lactate, glucose,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Hospital News
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE