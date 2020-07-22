We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Greiner Bio-One

Nonin Medical

Develops non-invasive medical monitoring solutions such as pulse oximeters, cerebral oximeters, regional oximeters, c... read more Featured Products:

Universal Oximetry System

Regional Oximetry System

Universal Oximetry System

Capnograph

Capnograph/Pulse Oximeter
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Aug 2020 - 08 Aug 2020
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2020
08 Aug 2020 - 14 Aug 2020
Virtual Venue
ISMRM 2020 – 28th Annual Meeting of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine
12 Aug 2020 - 15 Aug 2020
SAGES 2020 - Annual Meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons

Handheld System Monitors Multiple Patient Parameters

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jul 2020
Print article
Image: The CO-Pilot with the 8330AA sensor for SpO₂ and CO-Met (Photo courtesy of Nonin Medical)
Image: The CO-Pilot with the 8330AA sensor for SpO₂ and CO-Met (Photo courtesy of Nonin Medical)
A handheld device with wireless capabilities can help emergency medical services (EMS), firefighters, and military personnel measure five patient parameters.

The Nonin Medical (Minneapolis, MN, USA) CO-Pilot H500 wireless handheld multi-parameter system is designed to improve patient care following cardiac arrest, traumatic injury, carbon monoxide (CO) or smoke inhalation, and other medical emergencies, helping response teams provide care before arrival at a hospital. The CO-Pilot H500 simultaneously tracks patient pulse oximetry (SpO2), pulse rate, carboxyhemoblin (COHb) and methemoglobin (MetHb). Cerebral and tissue oximetry (rSO2) can be measured using an additional sensor.

An important feature is the ability to measure brain and tissue oxygenation when administering CPR to patients who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) by providing data that tracks decreases in tissue oxygenation levels, a critical metric for both survival and brain function. In addition, the CO-Pilot can assist in the clinical assessment of CO poisoning, thus allowing first responders to make treatment decisions at the scene of the event or during evacuation to a hospital.

“During our clinical study of the CO-Pilot we found it to be portable and extremely easy to use. The ability to track a multitude of parameters was beneficial and provided critical information for patient care,” said Guillaume Debaty, MD, PhD, an emergency medicine physician at Grenoble Alpes University Hospital, and the head of SAMU de l'Isère (Grenoble, France). "We also believe the technology has great potential for the management of cardiac arrest patients.”

“Since 1986 when Nonin advanced pulse oximeter technology, the company has set the standard for innovation and accuracy,” said Dave Hemink, CEO of Nonin Medical. “The CO-Pilot is another Nonin industry first that leverages wireless technology to give first responders potentially life-saving patient data to decide on treatment options during the golden hour.”

Nonin PureSAT pulse oximetry technology utilizes intelligent pulse-by-pulse filtering to provide precise oximetry measurements, even in the presence of motion, low perfusion, or other challenging conditions, automatically adjusting to each patient's condition to provide fast and reliable readings by separating the pulse signals from artifact and interference, leaving only the true pulse.




Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Cybersecurity Service Protects Medical Devices from Attacks
Image: A novel AI platform scores breast cancer malignancy (Photo courtesy of Therapixel)

AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy

An artificial intelligence (AI) based software assists radiologists in reading screening mammograms for breast cancer detection. The Therapixel (Paris, France) MammoScreen software platform is designed... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Axillary Vein Approach Superior for ICD Leads Placement
Innovative Biodegradable Alloy Advances Bone Implants
Cementless Knee System Promotes Biological Fixation
Image: Stimulating the brain with rapid magnetic pulses helps determine language center locations (Photo courtesy of Kazuya Motomura/ Nagoya University)

Preoperative Brain Mapping Can Protect Language Centers

A new study shows that mapping language centers via navigated repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (nrTMS) before brain surgery could help improve surgical planning. Researchers at Nagoya University... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Mobile Phone App Determines Risk of Preterm Birth
Routine Screening Prevents Majority of Cervical Cancers
Image: Menopause is a risk factor for metabolic syndrome (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome

A new study identifies menopause as a risk factor for the development of metabolic syndrome (MTS) or its components, such as hypertension and high blood sugar. Researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Non-Invasive Ventilation Device Helps Maintain Oral Care
Vagal Nerve Stimulation Helps Treat Chronic Pain
mHealth Spectroscopy Measures Hemoglobin Optically
Image: The SnaggleClaw multipurpose antimicrobial tool (Photo courtesy of JN White)

Touchless Tool Limits Exposure to Pathogens

An innovative multipurpose tool intended for situations that involve exposure to COVID-19 risk offer a safer alternative for operating touchscreens, keypads, and door handles. The JN White (Perry,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
Human Torso Simulator Helps Design Brace Innovations
Image: Data for active cases in severely affected countries with Equation (Photo courtesy of Frontiers)

Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide

A new study shows how a unique set of functions and probability distributions can predict forthcoming peaks in the spread of COVID-19. Developed by researchers at Santa Fe Institute (NM, USA), Ege... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICAL FAIR ASIA 2020 Set to Take Place in Singapore from 9-11 December 2020
Nova's Stat EMS Basic Blood Testing System Launched in CE Mark Countries
Nova's Stat Profile Prime Plus Blood Gas Analyzer Receives FDA Clearance for POC...
Illustration

Omnia Health Live Unites Global Healthcare Community Through New Virtual Experience

Omnia Health Live, a virtual healthcare event, has brought the global healthcare community together on a scale never seen before through a new experience delivered entirely online. The virtual healthcare... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE