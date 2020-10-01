We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Abbott Diagnostics

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
02 Oct 2020 - 05 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
JFR 2020 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie
02 Oct 2020 - 07 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2020 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
04 Oct 2020 - 07 Oct 2020
Virtual Venue
88th EAS Congress - European Atherosclerosis Society

Rapid Infuser Aids Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 01 Oct 2020
Print article
Image: The LifeFlow hand-powered rapid infuser (Photo courtesy of 410 Medical)
Image: The LifeFlow hand-powered rapid infuser (Photo courtesy of 410 Medical)
A hand-powered infuser rapidly delivers blood and blood components, in addition to crystalloid and colloid resuscitative fluids.

The 410 Medical (Durham, NC, USA) LifeFlow Rapid Infuser is a single-use device with a levered compression handle that is used to deliver fluids into the patient’s bloodstream via an intravenous (IV) administration tubing set. When manually compressed, the handle actuates the syringe, and fluid is delivered from a container to the patient; the infuser automatically refills when the handle is released. The device also includes a clear canopy, through which the graduations and contents of the syringe can be viewed during use.

A typical trained user is able to provide fluids with LifeFlow at almost four times the rate of an infusion, allowing almost 500 ml to be delivered within two minutes. Another benefit is one-handed operation, which frees providers to address other patient care issues simultaneously. In addition to infusing blood to treat hemorrhagic shock, crystalloid and colloid resuscitative fluids can be provided to patients with critical conditions such as sepsis and hypovolemic shock.

“Severe hemorrhage is a leading cause of potentially preventable death from trauma and other causes of life-threatening bleeding,” said Mark Piehl, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer of 410 Medical. “Current methods of treating hemorrhage are often too slow or complex to work effectively when minutes matter. LifeFlow provides a simple and efficient option to front line providers caring for critically ill patients who need blood products delivered quickly.”

Standard methods of rapidly replenishing blood and fluids include gravity infusion, IV infusion pumps, pressure bags, and the use of the manual “push-pull” syringe technique (PPT), which is commonly used in pediatric emergency care. All of these techniques have drawbacks that make them inadequate when rapid fluid delivery is required to reverse shock and hypotension. While the addition of a pressure bag has been shown to speed fluid delivery, it requires constant re-inflation to achieve adequate flow.

Related Links:
410 Medical


Print article
Radcal

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Four-Legged Staple Expands Bone Fixation Armamentarium
Smart Glasses Advance Surgical Telemedicine Cooperation
Novel Suture Anchor Expands Rotator Cuff Repair Options
Image: 3D OLIF Trials feature height and length measurements visible only under fluoroscopy (Photo courtesy of CoreLink)

Personalized 3D Trials Facilitate Spinal Fusion Procedures

A new oblique lumbar interbody fusion (OLIF) instrument set uses 3D printed trials for safer, more accurate interbody sizing. The CoreLink (St. Louis, MO, USA) OLIF Instrument Set is a comprehensive... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Reusable Vaginal Speculum Improves Patient Experience
Menopause Can Increase Risk of Metabolic Syndrome
Nitrous Oxide Use During Labor Is Safe
Image: The Phexxi vaginal gel contraceptive system (Photo courtesy of Evofem Biosciences)

Novel Vaginal Gel Prevents Pregnancy On-Demand

A new non-hormonal gel prevents contraception by keeping vaginal pH levels in a range that is inhospitable to sperm. The new contraceptive, named Phexxi, a product of Evofem Biosciences (San Diego,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Mobile Computing Workstation Advances Nursing Performance
Magnetic Stimulation Improves Neuropathy Fecal Incontinence
Thermographic Solution Reduce COVID-19 Infection
Image: The Nevisense EIS device (Photo courtesy of SciBase)

Diagnostic Support Tool Improves Melanoma Detection

A new point-of-care (POC) device helps detect malignant melanoma by gathering and analyzing precise electrical measurements in the skin. The SciBase (Sundbyberg, Sweden) Nevisense device uses electrical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA and COMPAMED 2020 to Take Place Entirely Online From 16-19 November 2020
Arab Health Rescheduled to June 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Hologic Showcased Latest Advances at Virtual ECR Congress 2020
Illustration

AI in Medical Imaging to Reach USD 1.5 Billion by 2024

The global market for AI-based clinical applications for use in medical imaging is set to reach almost USD 1.5 billion by 2024 despite a slower-than-expected uptake of these products and the impact of... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2020 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE