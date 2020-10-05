We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Thermal Scanning System Keeps Facilities COVID-19 Safe

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 05 Oct 2020
Image: A fever detection solution helps screen potential COVID-19 patients (Photo courtesy of Integro Technologies)
A novel tunnel system automatically detects elevated temperatures in employees, contractors, and visitors to ensure a healthy workplace.

The Integro Technologies (Salisbury, NC, USA) automated temperature scan tunnel uses facial recognition and feature location detection tools in order to obtain accurate body temperature measurement to both the right and left of the dorsal bridge of the nose, where the lacrimal caruncle area of the eye resides. Fever detection can be completed at a rate of one person every 2.5-3 seconds (approximately 17-20 people per minute or up to 1,200 people per hour), either with or without a mask.

This allows people to walk through the machine from start to finish while maintaining recommended social distancing standards. Screening officials monitoring the system can also maintain social distancing by operating the system from a safe distance away from the individual being scanned. The Integro fever scan tunnel also provides immediate direct user and administrator feedback, data archiving of obtained information, and wireless network connectivity. Radiofrequency identification (RFID) data options are available as well.

“Many solutions emerging on the market measure forehead temperature using hand-held devices. But these devices do not account for human variation of those persons being inspected, not to mention the incorrect use of the devices themselves,” said Shawn Campion, President and CEO of Integro Technologies. “Integro's solution eliminates user-error, maintains social distancing standards, and detects temperature quickly and accurately.”

Facial recognition systems use biometrics to map facial features. The geometry of the face is rapidly analyzed, with key factors including interpapillary distance and the distance from forehead to chin. In all, there are over 65 quantifiable features that can be used to identify a face, generating a unique facial signature.

Related Links:
Integro Technologies


