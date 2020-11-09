We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Aseptic Barrier Helps Maintain Stethoscope Hygiene

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 09 Nov 2020
Print article
Image: The DiskCover System dispensing a barrier (Photo courtesy of AseptiScope)
A new touch-free barrier dispensing system protects patients from exposure to harmful pathogens present on the stethoscope diaphragm.

The AseptiScope (San Diego, CA, USA) DiskCover System is designed to dispense single-use aseptic stethoscope disk covers that protect patients from exposure to harmful pathogens and contaminants, without compromising acoustic accuracy. The compact dispenser can be mounted in or near hand hygiene stations in the clinical setting, instantly applying individual germ-free disk covers to a stethoscope from the proprietary Clean Cassette, which houses 420 single-use aseptic disk covers.

“After years of research and development, we are proud to introduce The DiskCover System, the first touch-free stethoscope barrier system to protect patients from pathogen exposure,” said Scott Mader, co-founder and CEO of AseptiScope. “Infection control standards have never been more important, and today's launch ushers in an infection control solution that is a rapid, highly effective, and affordable method for healthcare providers to protect patients from a well-documented contamination challenge.”

“The DiskCover System fills a startling gap in our fundamental efforts to protect patients. As clinicians, we routinely use disposable gloves and gowns to help protect our patients, and ourselves, from pathogens,” said Stuart Kipper, MD, of Encinitas (CA, USA). “Now, for the first time, we have a fast and easy system to do the very same for our stethoscopes. I had The DiskCover System professionally installed in our practice and it was up and running in just minutes. In fact, I am already using it and my patients love it.”

Since stethoscopes are used repeatedly over the course of a day, come directly into contact with patients' skin, and may harbor several thousand bacteria (including MRSA) collected during a previous physical examination, they can form potentially significant vectors of transmission. Previous studies have shown that while the stethoscope's diaphragm has levels lower of contamination than fingertips, it is higher than the contamination level of the thenar eminence. Meanwhile, the tube of the stethoscope is more heavily contaminated than the back of the physician's hand.

AseptiScope


