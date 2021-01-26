We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
29 Jan 2021 - 31 Jan 2021
Virtual Venue
ESOU21 – 18th Meeting of the EAU Section of Oncological Urology.
31 Jan 2021 - 12 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
Critical Care Congress 2020 - 50th Annual Meeting of the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM).
24 Feb 2021 - 28 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
ICE 2021 – 19th International Congress of Endocrinology

Smart Device Helps Don Sterile Gloves Automatically

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 26 Jan 2021
Print article
Image: An IGIN device at a patient’s bedside (Photo courtesy of IGIN)
Image: An IGIN device at a patient’s bedside (Photo courtesy of IGIN)
A novel system fits sterile gloves to a user's hand in a matter of seconds, and without human touch that can lead to contamination.

Developed by IGIN Tech (Tel Aviv, Israel), the IGIN is designed to fit a glove to the user's hand automatically. It is intended for use by medical staff, laboratory technicians, clean rooms in manufacturing plants (pharmaceuticals, food, semiconductors), in airports, and more. A cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) system provides advanced tracking and control for ordering gloves according to stock, according to the needs of different teams and departments, and according to proper compliance with usage procedures.

Device technology is based on the elastic nature and amorphous structure of latex and vinyl glove materials. The gloves are worn by inserting both hands into the device; vacuum technology is first used to inflate the gloves once automatic sensors detect the presence of a user’s hands, and deflated once donned. A large observation window makes the whole process visible for the user to confirm placement. Used gloves are placed in a recycling bin following disinfection. The system contains six removable cartridges, each with 83 gloves.

“The system we are launching is revolutionizing one of the most common uses during a medical treatment - wearing sterile gloves. Today, 5.8 billion sterile gloves are used every day around the world, so we are talking about a significant source of contamination,” said Orna Goldberg, CEO of IGIN. “This situation can be prevented through our system that for the first time ever, performs the process of wearing the glove in less than five seconds, while at the same time saving operating costs.”

It is estimated that close to half of the gloves used worldwide are discarded even before being used, for a variety of reasons, including tearing the glove while putting it on, taking several gloves out of the box at once, and so on. Another important point is that many infections are caused as a result of wearing gloves incorrectly or leaving glove boxes open.

Related Links:
IGIN Tech


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Anchored Implant System for Transfemoral Amputations
VR Training Platform Halves Critical Surgical Errors
Purpose-Oriented Robot Augments Laparoscopic Surgery
Image: Endoscopic images of the stented airway right after implantation, and after 4, 8 and 12 weeks of implantation (Photo courtesy of Nature Communications Biology)

Biodegradable Tracheal Stent Relieves Pediatric Airway Obstruction

An ultrahigh ductility Magnesium (Mg) alloy tracheal stent can help treat pediatric laryngotracheal stenosis (LTS), according to a new study. Developed at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt; PA, USA)... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Wearable Injector Delivers Drugs Subcutaneously
Elastomeric Respirator Provides Alternative PPE Option
Image: The WaveWriter Alpha SCS IPGs for chronic pain management (Photo courtesy of Boston Scientific)

New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief

A portfolio of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) implantable pulse generators (IPGs) can provide rapid relief to patients suffering from chronic pain. The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) WaveWriter... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
New AI Algorithm Crunches Massive Amounts of Real-World Data to Find New Uses for...
Hologic to Acquire Diagnostic Tests Provider Biotheranostics
Illustration

Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment

Hillrom (Chicago, IL, USA) has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. (BardyDx; Seattle, WA, USA) for a cash consideration of USD 375 million. The acquisition of BardyDx,... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE