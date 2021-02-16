Medical Tablet Monitors Patients During Emergencies

An end-to-end tablet helps clinicians remotely monitor larger patient populations during emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.The Royal Philips (Philips; Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Philips Medical Tablet with IntelliVue XDS software is designed to enable remote access to patient monitoring information outside of the hospital setting via wireless (WiFi) connectivity. The tablet runs on Microsoft (Redmond, WA, USA) Windows 10, making it easy to deploy and integrate into existing clinical structures and workflows, including electronic medical records (EMRs), lab results, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and third-party information.It can be also used as an extended screen, working as a companion to smaller or transport monitor, such as an IntelliVue X3 or MX100 monitor, in post-operative care or step-down units. As a clinical workspace that combines monitoring views and the hospital’s IT applications, clinicians can simultaneously use it to interact across multiple systems. The Philips Medical Tablet can also connect to multiple monitors across the same network, allowing clinicians to remotely monitor a multitude of patients, thus minimizing contact with potential pathogens and reducing personal protective equipment (PPE) changes.“As clinicians work to navigate increased workloads, safety concerns, and transitions to remote care settings, they require solutions that map to these increasingly challenging circumstances,” said Peter Ziese, general manager of monitoring analytics at Philips. “The Philips Medical Tablet with IntelliVue XDS software gives clinicians critical patient data like vital signs and clinical decision support applications right at their fingertips, empowering them to make informed care decisions no matter where they are.”The COVID-19 pandemic has created a variety of challenges across multiple care settings within the hospital, including higher than normal patient volume in emergency rooms, personnel shortages, reduced bed capacity and limited resources, particularly personal protective equipment (PPE). These challenges often lead to overcrowding, increased clinician workload, demand on resources and the added obstacle of trying to create separation between infected and non-infected patients to minimize the spread of disease.