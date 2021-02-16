We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Ampronix, Inc

Philips Healthcare

Operates in Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Patient Care and Clinical Informatics, Customer Services, and Home Healthcare... read more Featured Products:

Ventilator

Ventilator

Display

Display

Patient Monitor
More products

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
24 Feb 2021 - 28 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
ICE 2021 – 19th International Congress of Endocrinology
24 Feb 2021 - 26 Feb 2021
Medical Japan 2021
26 Feb 2021 - 28 Feb 2021
Virtual Venue
APSCVIR 2021 – 15th Annual Meeting of the Asia Pacific Society of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiology

Medical Tablet Monitors Patients During Emergencies

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 16 Feb 2021
Print article
Image: The Philips Medical Tablet (Photo courtesy of Philips)
Image: The Philips Medical Tablet (Photo courtesy of Philips)
An end-to-end tablet helps clinicians remotely monitor larger patient populations during emergency situations, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Philips (Philips; Amsterdam, The Netherlands) Philips Medical Tablet with IntelliVue XDS software is designed to enable remote access to patient monitoring information outside of the hospital setting via wireless (WiFi) connectivity. The tablet runs on Microsoft (Redmond, WA, USA) Windows 10, making it easy to deploy and integrate into existing clinical structures and workflows, including electronic medical records (EMRs), lab results, picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and third-party information.

It can be also used as an extended screen, working as a companion to smaller or transport monitor, such as an IntelliVue X3 or MX100 monitor, in post-operative care or step-down units. As a clinical workspace that combines monitoring views and the hospital’s IT applications, clinicians can simultaneously use it to interact across multiple systems. The Philips Medical Tablet can also connect to multiple monitors across the same network, allowing clinicians to remotely monitor a multitude of patients, thus minimizing contact with potential pathogens and reducing personal protective equipment (PPE) changes.

“As clinicians work to navigate increased workloads, safety concerns, and transitions to remote care settings, they require solutions that map to these increasingly challenging circumstances,” said Peter Ziese, general manager of monitoring analytics at Philips. “The Philips Medical Tablet with IntelliVue XDS software gives clinicians critical patient data like vital signs and clinical decision support applications right at their fingertips, empowering them to make informed care decisions no matter where they are.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a variety of challenges across multiple care settings within the hospital, including higher than normal patient volume in emergency rooms, personnel shortages, reduced bed capacity and limited resources, particularly personal protective equipment (PPE). These challenges often lead to overcrowding, increased clinician workload, demand on resources and the added obstacle of trying to create separation between infected and non-infected patients to minimize the spread of disease.

Related Links:
Royal Philips
Microsoft



Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen
New Technology Allows Identification Through a Mask
Image: The COVID Symptom Study Smartphone application (Photo courtesy of Zoe Global)

Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection

A new study of data from a COVID-19 symptom-tracking app finds there are six distinct types of the disease, each with its own cluster of symptoms. Researchers at King’s College London (KCL; United Kingdom),... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Diamond Studded Ablation System Treats Atrial Fibrillation
Annuloplasty Ring Advances Mitral Valve Repair
Intercostal Space Guide Supports Emergency Thoracostomies
Image: Dr. Dan Zlotolow and the first Lever Action Plate implanted (Photo courtesy of McGinley Orthopedics)

Functional Plate System Treats Distal Radius Fractures

Dynamic fragment reduction technology assists surgeons to precisely align broken bones, including volar tilt and articular congruity. The McGinley Orthopedics (Casper, WY, USA) Lever Action Plate System... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Menopause Enhances the Risk of Heart Disease
Image: Pregnant women can vaccinate against COVID-19 if they so desire (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine

A new guidance suggests that COVID-19 vaccines should not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women who want to be vaccinated, despite a lack of safety data. Issued by the American College of Obstetricians... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
New Neurostimulators Offer Personalized Pain Relief
CRM Software Helps Manage Workflows and Scheduling
Wearable Injector Delivers Drugs Subcutaneously
Image: The TytoCare hand-held telehealth system (Photo courtesy of Tyto Care)

Remote Pulse Oximeter Monitor Patients at Home

A fingertip pulse oximetry (SpO2) adapter expands virtual home examination and diagnosis telehealth capabilities. The Tyto Care (Netanya, Israel) Pulse Oximeter is a finger device that connects by cable... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

Researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm that could significantly improve clinicians’ ability to identify hospitalized patients whose condition is deteriorating to the extent that they need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE