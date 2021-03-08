Spot Check Monitor Improves Patient-Centric Care

By HospiMedica International staff writers

Posted on 08 Mar 2021



Image: The Mindray VS9 monitor empowers patient-centric care (Photo courtesy of Mindray)

A new vital signs monitor delivers precise measurements at rapid speeds, maximizing patient comfort, clinical efficiency, and safety.



The Mindray Medical (Shenzen, China) VS9 vital signs monitor is designed to unlock the full potential of routine observations, from inpatient admissions and on to spot checks, displaying all monitoring parameters on a vivid, 10.1” touch monitor. The VS9 seamlessly links into a host of different third-party electronic medical record (EMR) systems, and can also connect to a unit’s central monitoring system (CMS), allowing nursing staff to monitor patient data from spot check and continuous monitoring at the same time, anywhere.



Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP) values are taken in just 15 seconds using patented Mindray TrueBP technology, with respiration rate (RR) detected from a SpO2 finger sensor powered by the TrueResp algorithm. In addition, an ARTEMA Sidestream sensor measures CO2 levels with a 50 ml/min sampling rate, and optional temperature monitoring using the SmarTemp, Genius 3, Exergen TemporalScanner, and HeTaiDa thermometers is available. An integrated automated early warning score (EWS) solution provides customizable escalation messages to support timely clinical interventions.



The patient's EWS scores can also be integrated into the CMS dashboard, allowing clinicians to monitor patient status in a comprehensive manner. Swapping and switching between parameters, workflow profiles, and assessment tools, enables a flexible, fully customizable range of observation profiles to fit different patient groups, departments, or clinical tasks. In addition, the Mindray M-IoT device manager provides detailed status and diagnostics of all Mindray vital signs devices and other Mindray products across the hospital setting, maximizing the clinical efficiency of installed devices.



“Every feature of the VS9 has been designed to allow caregivers to do more, in less time,” said Jim Roberts, marketing manager for Mindray in the United Kingdom. “The VS9 is uniquely suited to help hospitals align with this target, by providing custom workflow profiles for different rounds, extensive manual parameters, and rapid vitals that can be seamlessly uploaded and reviewed as part of a connected workflow.”









