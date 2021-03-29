We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
World Expo International Sp. z o.o.

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
06 Apr 2021 - 08 Apr 2021
Health Asia – 19th International Exhibition & Conference
08 Apr 2021 - 10 Apr 2021
ECCC Dubai 2021 - 16th Emirates Critical Care Conference
10 Apr 2021 - 14 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
ECIO 2021 – European Conference on Interventional Oncology

Immediate Angiography Linked to Improved Stroke Recovery

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 29 Mar 2021
Print article
Image: DTAS is more rapid than CT for detecting stroke obstructions (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
Image: DTAS is more rapid than CT for detecting stroke obstructions (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)
A new study suggests that direct transfer to angio-suite (DTAS), rather than a standard computed tomography (CT) scan, reduces stroke treatment time and improves recovery.

Researchers at Vall d'Hebron Hospital (Barcelona, Spain) conducted a study involving 150 stroke patients (average age 73 years), who were admitted to the hospital within six hours of stroke symptom onset with a suspected blocked blood vessel, and were randomly assigned to receive DTAS angiography (based on a flat panel non-contrast CT) or to a cardiac CT angiography and/or an CT perfusion scan to assess the indication of endovascular treatment. The primary efficacy outcome assessed was shift on the six-point modified Rankin scale (mRS) at three months.

The results showed that the stroke patients assigned to DTAS underwent testing within 19 minutes of entering the hospital, less than half of the 43 minutes for the patients who received a CT scan. Similarly, patients assigned to DTAS received endovascular treatment to restore perfusion 54 minutes faster, on average, than the CT scan recipients. At 90 days follow-up, DTAS patients were likelier than CT scan patients to show a one point improvement on the mRS. The study was presented at the International Stroke Conference, held virtually during March 2021.

“Among patients with large vessel occlusion admitted within six hours after symptom onset, direct transfer to angiography suite reduced onset to reperfusion time and improved the post-stroke disability at 90 days,” said lead author and study presenter Neurologist Manuel Requena, PhD. “Our findings were close to what we expected, and we were surprised that they occurred so early in the study. More frequent and more rapid treatment can help improve outcomes for our stroke patients.”

Timely restoration of cerebral blood flow using reperfusion therapy is the most effective maneuver for salvaging ischemic brain tissue that is not already infarcted. For eligible patients with acute ischemic stroke, intravenous alteplase is first-line therapy, provided that treatment is initiated within 4.5 hours of clearly defined symptom onset. Mechanical thrombectomy is indicated for patients with acute ischemic stroke due to a large artery occlusion in the anterior circulation who can be treated within 24 hours of the time last known to be well, regardless of whether they receive intravenous alteplase for the same ischemic stroke event.

Related Links:
Vall d'Hebron Hospital


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
Illustration

Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study

A new study has determined that artificial intelligence (AI) can be an adjunct tool for breast ultrasound to reduce excessive lesion biopsy. Researchers at Peking University Third Hospital (Beijing,... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Adaptable Seal Minimizes Aortic Manipulation During Anastomosis
Software Application Guides Anterior Approach THA
Artificial Spinal Prosthesis Reconstructs Cervical Discs
Image: The SunLED series of surgical lights (Photo courtesy of Mediland Enterprise)

Surgical Light Delivers Optimal Illumination Performance

A new series of surgical lights with high-end features provide surgeons with an enhanced working experience. The Mediland Enterprise (Kueishan, Taiwan) SunLED Series of surgical lights is designed to... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine
Arterial Transposition Correction Reduces Pregnancy Risk
Innovative Care Kit Tackles Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Image: The Infyna Chic intermittent catheter in pink (Photo courtesy of Hollister)

Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage

A new intermittent catheter helps women who use them void comfortably and with a high level of discretion. The Hollister (Libertyville, IL, USA) Infyna Chic is a ready to use, disposable, 13 cm long... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Exoskeleton Orthopedic Casts Form-Fit Human Anatomy
Therapeutic Device Reduces Disability Following Stroke
Remote Pulse Oximeter Monitor Patients at Home
Image: The Manage My Pain (MMP) app (Photo courtesy of ManagingLife)

Wellbeing Management App Reduces Chronic Pain Symptoms

A patient-centric digital health solution reduces anxiety and pain catastrophizing, two key areas that drive increased medical use and potential abuse of opioids. Researchers at the University of Toronto... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring ...
Philips Acquires Capsule Technologies to Expand Leadership in Patient Care Manag...
Illustration

Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care

Researchers have developed a machine learning algorithm that could significantly improve clinicians’ ability to identify hospitalized patients whose condition is deteriorating to the extent that they need... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE