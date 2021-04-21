Pulsation Generator Helps Clear Restricted Airways

A new multi-frequency vibration device facilitates opening of airways and clearance of secretions in patients with respiratory diseases.The Respinova (Herzliya, Israel) Pulsehaler is a novel non-invasive device that creates a series of air pressure pulses (using an internal turbine and a multi-frequency vibration disc), sending the pulsations into the lung. The dynamic multi-frequency pressure pulsations propagate faster inside the airways than in the surrounding parenchyma, creating multiple momentary dilating forces that help to gently pry open the collapsed airways. The Pulsehaler also generates positive pressure on exhalation, which helps with airway opening.In addition, the pulses help in smoothing and spreading the mucus lining layer on the airways walls, which assists in airway clearance and reduces the tendency of airways to re-close, making it easier to use for patients with airway restrictions. The system can thus be used to treat the core problem of obstructive airways pathophysiology diseases, the buildup of mucus in the small airways, in a range of respiratory conditions, such as bronchiolitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis (CF).“Despite the available pharma treatments, patients with COPD, Asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases unfortunately still suffer from poor quality of life,” said Professor Raphael Breuer, MD, former Head of the Institute of Pulmonology at Hadassah University Medical Center (Jerusalem, Israel). “Pulsehaler brings a novel approach that will help patients with these conditions open their airways, which should improve their symptoms significantly.”Small airways have little or no smooth muscle in their walls and no cartilage structural support, and are totally dependent on the tethering forces of the surrounding lung. When these forces diminish, such as in COPD, the smaller airways collapse, restricting airflow to the alveoli. Once disease progresses, the airways open only on deep inspiration, and finally not at all. Not only gas exchange is impaired, but also the cilia clearing mechanism fails, and secretions accumulate to further worsen the situation.