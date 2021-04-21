We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
22 Apr 2021 - 25 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
EAPS 2021 – Congress of the European Academy of Paediatric Societies
25 Apr 2021 - 30 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
ECTES 2021 – 21st Congress of the European Society for Trauma & Emergency Surgery (ESTES)
28 Apr 2021 - 30 Apr 2021
Virtual Venue
SIOP Europe 2021 – 2nd Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Oncology

Pulsation Generator Helps Clear Restricted Airways

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 21 Apr 2021
Print article
Image: The Pulsehaler non-invasive device respiration device (Photo courtesy of Respinova)
Image: The Pulsehaler non-invasive device respiration device (Photo courtesy of Respinova)
A new multi-frequency vibration device facilitates opening of airways and clearance of secretions in patients with respiratory diseases.

The Respinova (Herzliya, Israel) Pulsehaler is a novel non-invasive device that creates a series of air pressure pulses (using an internal turbine and a multi-frequency vibration disc), sending the pulsations into the lung. The dynamic multi-frequency pressure pulsations propagate faster inside the airways than in the surrounding parenchyma, creating multiple momentary dilating forces that help to gently pry open the collapsed airways. The Pulsehaler also generates positive pressure on exhalation, which helps with airway opening.

In addition, the pulses help in smoothing and spreading the mucus lining layer on the airways walls, which assists in airway clearance and reduces the tendency of airways to re-close, making it easier to use for patients with airway restrictions. The system can thus be used to treat the core problem of obstructive airways pathophysiology diseases, the buildup of mucus in the small airways, in a range of respiratory conditions, such as bronchiolitis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis (CF).

“Despite the available pharma treatments, patients with COPD, Asthma, cystic fibrosis, and other respiratory diseases unfortunately still suffer from poor quality of life,” said Professor Raphael Breuer, MD, former Head of the Institute of Pulmonology at Hadassah University Medical Center (Jerusalem, Israel). “Pulsehaler brings a novel approach that will help patients with these conditions open their airways, which should improve their symptoms significantly.”

Small airways have little or no smooth muscle in their walls and no cartilage structural support, and are totally dependent on the tethering forces of the surrounding lung. When these forces diminish, such as in COPD, the smaller airways collapse, restricting airflow to the alveoli. Once disease progresses, the airways open only on deep inspiration, and finally not at all. Not only gas exchange is impaired, but also the cilia clearing mechanism fails, and secretions accumulate to further worsen the situation.

Related Links:
Respinova


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Preoperative Intranasal Insulin Curbs Postoperative Delirium
Innovative Tension Band Targets Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Robotic Surgical System Uses Humanoid-Shaped Arms
Image: The Abbott TriClip G4 for tricuspid regurgitation repair (Photo courtesy of Abbott)

New Generation Clip Treats Leaky Tricuspid Valves

A non-surgical tricuspid regurgitation (TR) solution allows physicians to tailor-fit valve repair to suit each patient's unique anatomy. The Abbott (Abbott Park, IL, USA) TriClip G4 is specifically... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Post-Menopause Fat Deposition Accelerates Atherosclerosis
Hydrophilic Catheter Promotes Discrete Bladder Drainage
Pregnant Women Should Be Offered COVID-19 Vaccine
Image: A simple stethoscope still offers the best results for monitoring fetal status (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance

Stethoscope intermittent auscultation (IA) remains the best method for determining fetal distress during labor and delivery, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Warwick (Coventry,... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Therapeutic Compression Device Supports Patient Mobility
Wellbeing Management App Reduces Chronic Pain Symptoms
Exoskeleton Orthopedic Casts Form-Fit Human Anatomy
Image: Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients (Photo courtesy of Helius Medical)

Neuromuscular Stimulator Treats Gait Deficits in MS Patients

A novel neuromuscular tongue stimulator provides short-term treatment of gait deficit resulting from multiple sclerosis (MS). The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a product of Helius Medical... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need...
AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First...
Image: Respicardia’s remedē System (Photo courtesy of Respicardia, Inc.)

Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia

ZOLL Medical Corporation (Chelmsford, MA, USA), an Asahi Kasei company, has acquired Respicardia, Inc. (Minnetonka, MN, USA), a provider of novel implantable neurostimulators for the treatment of moderate... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE