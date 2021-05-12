Single-Use Bronchoscope Line Expands Critical Care Flexibility

COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- Zoll Medical Acquires CSA Systems Manufacturer Respicardia
- Rapid AI Penetration to Drive Growth of Global MR Vital Sign Monitors Market
- Machine Learning Algorithm Identifies Deteriorating Patients in Hospital Who Need Intensive Care
- AI-Based ICU Solution for Predicting Patient Deterioration Becomes Industry’s First Ever Device to Receive FDA Clearance
- Hillrom Acquires Bardy Diagnostics to Expand into Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Segment
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Smart Fever and Contact Tracing System Helps Businesses Reopen

- Anti-COVID-19 Drug Helps in Faster Recovery of Hospitalized Patients and Reduces Supplemental Oxygen Dependence
- Philips Global Survey Finds Healthcare Leaders to Increase AI Investment Post COVID-19 Pandemic
- Global Ivermectin Use Can Stop COVID-19 Pandemic in Its Tracks, Claims New Research
- First-Ever Biomarker Reliably Predicts Severe COVID-19 Cases Early On
- Eli Lilly-AbCellera Antibody Neutralizes All Currently Known Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern