Single-Use Bronchoscope Line Expands Critical Care Flexibility

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 12 May 2021
Image: The Single-Use H-SteriScope (Photo courtesy of Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument)
Five new premium disposable endoscopes extend physician’s choices in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.

The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) Single-Use H-SteriScope portfolio includes five bronchoscopes that range from the Zero to Extra sizes, with an outer diameter range of 2.2-6.2 mm and a working channel range of 1.2-3.2 mm. Common features include an operator controlled insertion tube rotation of up to 90 degrees (left and right) to support easy insertion and positioning of the endoscopic devices, and a tip angulation range of 210 degrees (up and down) to facilitate access to targets within the tracheal-bronchial tree.

Delivered in sterile-packaging, the H-SteriScopes are ready for use whenever needed, and never require reprocessing or repair. The diversity of the portfolio was specifically designed to assist tissue biopsy, foreign body retrieval, and other advanced lung procedures, and to help clinicians target, diagnose, and treat patients by maximizing workflow and productivity. The Olympus Single-Use H-SteriScopes are made by Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument (Xiangtan; China).

“We are very excited to launch our first line of single-use bronchoscopes. These premium disposable bronchoscopes give physicians flexibility and choice when convenience and portability are critical factors in care,” said Lynn Ray, vice president and general manager of the global respiratory business unit at Olympus. “Adding them to our already robust bronchoscopy portfolio aids physicians in achieving faster transitions to diagnosis and treatment for patients.”

“With the launch of the H-SteriScopes, Olympus is entering the single-use endoscopy market and ushering in a new era in endoscopy where single-use and traditional scopes are seen together as part of a complete and complementary endoscopy portfolio,” said Ken Daignault, vice president of strategy and development of the single-use endoscopy unit at Olympus.

