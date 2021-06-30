Antimicrobial Irrigation System Improves Wound Lavage

A self-contained irrigation system provides low pressure lavage to mechanically cleanse the wound and remove microorganisms.The Irrimax (Lawrenceville, GA, USA) Irrisept lavage system is based on a unique 450 ml bottle design that allows users to control delivery pressure of the irrigation solution through manual bottle compression. By grasping the bottle firmly, the user can control the direction and pressure of the proprietary Irriprobe applicator to help remove particulate and debris by mechanical action. The bottle contains low concentration (0.05%) chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) in sterile water that acts as a preservative to inhibit microbial growth.The entire system is provided in a sterile, single use, single patient packaging. Following wound lavage, further rinsing with normal saline is recommended after one minute. The action of the Irrisept preservative has shown demonstrated effectiveness against the growth of a variety of both gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, fungi, and viruses. It has also successfully completed testing for cytotoxicity, skin irritation, and sensitization/immune allergic response.“Irrisept offers ease of use with a packaging configuration that is sterile, easy to open and ready to use; there is no mixing, dispensing, or attachment to an additional irrigation,” said Mark Alvarez, CEO of Irrimax. “Looking ahead, our goal for Irrisept remains to become the standard of care in the United States and across the globe.”CHG is a cationic bisbiguanide salt that works by destroying the bacterial cell membrane and precipitating cell contents. The attraction of the positively charged CHG molecule to negatively charged bacterial cell wall causes disruption of the cell membrane and subsequent cellular death.