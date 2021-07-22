We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

New Biopsy System Yields High-Quality Tissue Samples

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 22 Jul 2021
Image: The NeoNavia USG biopsy system handheld driver and biopsy needles (Photo courtesy of NeoDynamics)
An innovative precision biopsy system uses pneumatic pulse technology to provide controlled needle insertion and accurate lesion targeting.

The NeoDynamics (Lidingö, Sweden) NeoNavia is an ultrasound guided (USG) biopsy system comprised of a base unit, a handheld driver, and three different types of biopsy needles, which allow biopsy sampling under all conditions, irrespective of lesion location, type, size or texture of the surrounding tissue. The base unit generates the air pressure needed for the pulses, as well as negative pressure for the vacuum suction function, while the handheld driver serves as the user interface, with activation buttons for all functions.

The three needle types, all driven by pressurized air pulses, include CorePulse, a 14G core needle (CNB) with micro-pulses intended for breast biopsy under USG visualisation. CorePulse features an inner cannula with a side opening like other core needles, and a spring-loaded outer cannula. The sampling is automated, and does not require manual spring loading. The second needle is FlexiPulse, a 14G open front-loaded CNB which is particularly well suited for sampling of technically challenging lesions, such as in axillary lymph nodes and dense breast tissue.

The VacuPulse vacuum assisted biopsy (VAB) 10G needle is intended for breast biopsy under USG visualization and is operated with pulse technology, allowing a controlled, two mm stepwise needle insertion through the tissue and a precise placement in the suspected lesion. The outer cannula has a side opening, while the sharp inner cannula acts as a cutter. Multiple samples can be collected in one incision, collected in a sample container on the underside of the handset. In all three needles, functions are controlled by buttons that are activated on the handset.

“The pioneering biopsy system has already gained significant interest, and we have managed to receive the first commercial orders, despite the challenging business environment following the pandemic,” said Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics. “Ultrasound guided biopsy in breast and axilla is perceived as critical to ensure an early and adequate diagnosis, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

CNB uses a hollow-core needle, ranging in size from 11 to 16 gauge, to remove one or more pieces of suspect tissue. The needle is either directly to the area of a palpable lesion (freehand biopsy) or uses an imaging technique to localize the target lesion. The imaging techniques include stereotactic radiography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Techniques to extract the biopsy specimen include automated gun and vacuum assistance.

