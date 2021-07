Cardiac Output Monitor Improves CABG Outcomes

A new monitor provides consistently accurate hemodynamic measurements, leading to superior off-pump coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery results.The Retia Medical (Valhalla, NY, USA) Argos cardiac output (CO) monitor is designed to provide operating room (OR) and intensive care unit (ICU) critical care teams with an accurate model of the circulation, obtained using a proprietary Multi-Beat Analysis (MBA) algorithm that enables accurate tracking of fluid and vasopressor resuscitation in critically ill adult patients. No proprietary sensors are required; the Argos Monitor simply connects to the existing bedside multi-parameter monitor to obtain the blood pressure waveform.Additional features include an intuitive, customizable, user interface that displays clear numbers that are visible from five meters away; one-touch access to parameter settings; a trend inspector to display numeric parameter values on the trend graph, with zoom and scroll capabilities; a status bar system for alerts; selectable parameter colors customizable to each institution’s conventions; and a single cable to simplify blood pressure signal acquisition. Argos seamlessly integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) systems, providing immediate access to hemodynamic profiles from remote locations.“Retia’s mission is to make consistently accurate hemodynamic information affordable and available to help clinicians implement consistent care protocols to prevent serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes, acute kidney injuries and others,” said Marc Zemel, CEO of Retia Medical. “Retia’s MBA algorithm offers consistently accurate cardiac output measurements by analyzing multiple heartbeats for each cardiac output calculation. Other monitors use older technology, and can only analyze a single beat at a time.”“The Argos device is superior to other non-invasive cardiac output monitors on the market, and remains precise across a myriad of conditions. It quite simply is a leap forward in technology,” said Benjamin Kohl, MD, vice chair of critical care at Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia, PA, USA). “Retia has developed a superior algorithm that enables rapid and intelligent decision-making in a single device that does not require purchase of any disposable equipment.”Cardiac output is a term used in cardiac physiology that describes the volume of blood being pumped by the heart, in particular by the left or right ventricle, per unit time. It is the product of the heart rate (HR), and stroke volume (SV), which is the volume of blood pumped from the ventricle per beat. Values are usually expressed in L/min. Because CO is related to the quantity of blood delivered to the body, it is an important indicator of how efficiently the heart can meet the body's demands for perfusion.