We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Comen Medical

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
12 Aug 2021 - 14 Aug 2021
Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo 2021
16 Aug 2021 - 26 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
Hospitalar Digital Journey August
26 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2021 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases

Obesity Benefits Emergency General Surgery Patients

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 27 Jul 2021
Print article
Image: Obesity offers a protective role in surgery patients (Photo courtesy of Megapixel)
Image: Obesity offers a protective role in surgery patients (Photo courtesy of Megapixel)
Obesity provides a protective effect to heavier patients undergoing emergency general surgery (EGS), according to a new study.

For the study, researchers at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, NC, USA), identified 60,604 patients, 64% of whom were at least overweight, and 36% obese, with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher. In all, about 11% of the patients underwent surgery. To control for confounding variables, a multivariate analysis was undertaken that compared age, BMI, resuscitation status, laparotomy, Charleston comorbidity index, and other factors. The primary outcome was 30-day mortality.

The results showed that overall 30-day mortality rate was 7.6%, with in-hospital mortality highest in underweight patients. And although mortality was about the same in normal, overweight, and obese patients (including those considered morbidly and super obese), patients in overweight categories were less likely than normal-weight patients to die after the initial 30 days, and out to three years. In addition, when taking into account confounding factors, all four obesity categories were associated with a mortality benefit versus normal-BMI patients. The study was published on February 3, 2021, in The American Surgeon.

“We’ve seen improved outcomes in overweight and obese cardiac, elective general surgery, and oncologic surgical patients,” said lead author Sean Maloney, MD. “Obesity appeared to be protective against mortality. While we may not have the granularity to tell exactly why this is happening, this is something important for surgeons to understand, as both the obesity rate and the burden of EGS population in our hospitals continue to grow.”

The obesity survival paradox was first described in 1999 in overweight and obese people undergoing hemodialysis, and subsequently also found in those with HF, stroke, and peripheral artery disease (PAD), with lower mortality in those with a BMI between 30 and 34.9. This has been attributed to the fact that people often lose weight as they become progressively more ill. Similar findings have been made in other types of heart disease.

Related Links:
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
Image: The ACR has launched the largest radiology imaging registry in the world (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry

The American College of Radiology (ACR; Reston, VA, USA) has announced the formation of the ACR National Clinical Imaging Research Registry (ANCIRR). The registry, which has gone live, will collect case... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Biomimetic System Repairs Cartilage Defects
Marrow Access Device Aids Orthopaedic Joint Regeneration
Miniature Spinal Fusion System Treats Chronic Back Pain
Image: The reSept ASD Occluder (Photo courtesy of atHeart Medical)

Innovative Implantable Occluder Treats Isolated ASDs

A new atrial septal defect (ASD) occluder aims to establish a new standard of care for structural heart treatments. The atHeart Medical (Baar, Switzerland) reSept ASD Occluder is a low-profile, metal-free,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Protective Clothing Benefits Mental Health Care
Exoskeleton Glove Mimics User’s Grasp Movements
Remote Patient Monitoring Solution Advances Senior Care
Image: Thermal images of a venous leg ulcer that ultimately failed to heal (Photo courtesy of RMIT)

Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment

A new suggests that textural analysis of thermal images of venous leg ulcers (VLUs) can detect whether a wound will need extra management. Researchers at RMIT University (RMIT; Melbourne, Australia)... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
Image: BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of `One-Stick Hospital Stay` (Photo courtesy of BD)

BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD Franklin Lakes, NJ, USA) has taken a large step forward in transforming the patient experience through a vision of a "One-Stick Hospital Stay," building on its history... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE