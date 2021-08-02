Automatic Blood Pressure Monitor for Waiting Rooms

A freestanding fully automatic blood pressure (BP) monitor enables patients to take their own readings while waiting for their doctor.The A&D (Tokyo, Japan) TM-2657P is an oscillometric--i.e., using the inflation of a cuff to measure systolic and diastolic pressure--BP device that uses automatic torque controlled belt drive method (TCBM) cuff fastening to provide an accurate, durable, and reliable BP measurement on the upper arm. TCBM holds the upper arm perfectly by adjusting cuff and bladder dimensions and pressure applied to the patient’s individual arm circumference. It also boasts a proprietary Irregular HeartBeat Indicator (IHB) which helps detect arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (Afib).Additional features include a small footprint and barrier-free design, with an antibacterial arm cuff cover that reduces the risk of cross infection; a reliable thermal printer with open head design that prints out BP measurements in various formats (such as a QR code, with added marks, as pictures, including messages, etc.), which can also include advertisements and measurement information from other connected devices, such as personal scales; an optional extension communication board for RS-232C and Bluetooth connectivity to the Electronic Health Record (EHR); and a software development kit (SDK).“Building on the reputation of the previous models, the TM-2657P provides fast and accurate measurement. With its compact profile, it is extremely easy to use, and is very durable,” stated the company in a press release. “This saves valuable clinical staff time, and therefore cost. It also allows clinical staff to see more patients, and to focus on the patients that most need help. Once installed, the return on investment is often less than six months.”Oscillometric measurement devices use an electronic pressure sensor and a cuff that is inflated and released by an electrically operated pump and valve. Initially the cuff is inflated to a pressure in excess of the systolic arterial pressure, and then the pressure reduces to below diastolic pressure. Cuff pressure varies periodically in synchrony with the cyclic expansion and contraction of the brachial artery. Values of systolic and diastolic pressure are then computed from the raw data.