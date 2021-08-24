UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool

A novel UV-C light that seamlessly integrates with smartphones wipes out 98% of illuminated viruses and bacteria in seconds.The UV-C Labs (San Francisco, CA, USA) Wave is a slim, compact, rechargeable lamp that provides safe ultraviolet light, sanitizing any surface in just 15-30 seconds of illumination. Wave includes five UV-C germicidal lights that emit 265-280nm wavelength light and five visible light LEDs. The low maintenance device has a long life battery, with a single full charge sufficient for up to 100 uses, and charging time is only 30 minutes. Laboratory results have shown an effective elimination of 98% of viruses and bacteria in seconds.To use, Wave is affixed to the rear of a smartphone by peelingthe protective cover off the adhesive strip and pressing it into place. After downloading the app, Wave is paired to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The app guides the user through the sanitation process, which includes scanning the surface to identify the amount of sanitation needed. The app also includes a password enabled child-proof lock. The Wave is available in black or white colors.“Not all UV-C light devices are created equally. Devices need to hit the sweet spot on effectively eliminating pathogens while being safe for humans. Wave went through rigorous testing to ensure both of these aspects were prioritized,” said Karim Abud, CEO of UV-C Labs. “Whether hitting the gym or dining out, there is always space for Wave. With the slick build of Wave, users may forget about the powerful sanitation tool at their fingertips.”“Wave uses proven technology that has shown to kill 99.8% of bacteria and viruses. This product is essential for everyone and consumers may use it at any moment of their day to sanitize any surface with a touch of a button,” said Harendra Chahar, PhD, director of lab operations of Baylor Genetics (Houston, TX, USA). “The application will have the ability to show each surface, and will guide all the users with the process of sanitization, allowing you to use the product for the right amount of time and correct distance to effectively kill anything on the surface.”UVC light induces the formation of pyrimidine dimmers from thymine and cytosine; these dimers in turn cause disruptions in microbial DNA, making genetic replication impossible, thus destroying the organisms or rendering them unable to reproduce.