We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Aug 2021 - 29 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
WCO-IOF-ESCEO 2021 - World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases
27 Aug 2021 - 31 Aug 2021
ESTRO 2021 – Annual Congress of the European Society of Radiology & Oncology
27 Aug 2021 - 30 Aug 2021
Virtual Venue
ESC Congress 2021 – European Society of Cardiology

UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 24 Aug 2021
Print article
Image: A UV-C lamp that links to a smartphone sanitizes surfaces on demand (Photo courtesy of UV-C Labs)
Image: A UV-C lamp that links to a smartphone sanitizes surfaces on demand (Photo courtesy of UV-C Labs)
A novel UV-C light that seamlessly integrates with smartphones wipes out 98% of illuminated viruses and bacteria in seconds.

The UV-C Labs (San Francisco, CA, USA) Wave is a slim, compact, rechargeable lamp that provides safe ultraviolet light, sanitizing any surface in just 15-30 seconds of illumination. Wave includes five UV-C germicidal lights that emit 265-280nm wavelength light and five visible light LEDs. The low maintenance device has a long life battery, with a single full charge sufficient for up to 100 uses, and charging time is only 30 minutes. Laboratory results have shown an effective elimination of 98% of viruses and bacteria in seconds.

To use, Wave is affixed to the rear of a smartphone by peelingthe protective cover off the adhesive strip and pressing it into place. After downloading the app, Wave is paired to the smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The app guides the user through the sanitation process, which includes scanning the surface to identify the amount of sanitation needed. The app also includes a password enabled child-proof lock. The Wave is available in black or white colors.

“Not all UV-C light devices are created equally. Devices need to hit the sweet spot on effectively eliminating pathogens while being safe for humans. Wave went through rigorous testing to ensure both of these aspects were prioritized,” said Karim Abud, CEO of UV-C Labs. “Whether hitting the gym or dining out, there is always space for Wave. With the slick build of Wave, users may forget about the powerful sanitation tool at their fingertips.”

“Wave uses proven technology that has shown to kill 99.8% of bacteria and viruses. This product is essential for everyone and consumers may use it at any moment of their day to sanitize any surface with a touch of a button,” said Harendra Chahar, PhD, director of lab operations of Baylor Genetics (Houston, TX, USA). “The application will have the ability to show each surface, and will guide all the users with the process of sanitization, allowing you to use the product for the right amount of time and correct distance to effectively kill anything on the surface.”

UVC light induces the formation of pyrimidine dimmers from thymine and cytosine; these dimers in turn cause disruptions in microbial DNA, making genetic replication impossible, thus destroying the organisms or rendering them unable to reproduce.

Related Links:
UV-C Labs


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access
Bioinductive Implant Significantly Improves Shoulder Function
Conformable Plug Facilitates Peripheral Vascular Embolization
Image: Fluoroscopic visualization of PMMA bone cement injection (Photo courtesy of IZI Medical Products)

New Bone Cement Allows Visualization During Placement

An injectable high viscosity (HV) bone cement with incorporated tracking beads addresses the need for real-time flow visualization during vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty procedures. IZI Medical Products... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Image: AlloMend Ultra-Thick Acellular Dermal Matrix allograft (Photo courtesy of AlloSource)

Acellular Dermal Graft Accelerates Fluid Egress

An ultra-thick acellular dermal matrix (ADM) facilitates the removal of potentially harmful post-surgical buildup of serosanguineous fluids. AlloSource (Centennial, CO, USA) AlloMend ADM is a flexible,... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18,...
BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital S...
Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Prolifer...
Illustration

Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration Solution

FUJIFILM Medical Systems USA, Inc. (Lexington, MA, USA) has been awarded the 2021 Global New Product Innovation Award by Frost & Sullivan (San Antonio, TX, USA), a growth strategy consulting and research... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE