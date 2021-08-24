UV-C Device Transforms Mobile Phones Into a Sanitizing Tool

ARAB HEALTH COVID-19view channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelview channelMedical Imaging AI Surgical TechniquesWomen's HealthPatient CareHealth ITBusiness Events
- MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18, 2021 in Germany
- BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital Stay'
- Global Smart Hospitals Market to Reach USD 221.3 Billion by 2030 Due to Proliferation of ML, AI and IoT
- Global AI-Based Surgical Robots Market to Reach USD 17.2 Billion by 2028
- Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2026
- ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
- Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnecessary Biopsies, Finds Study
- Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
- Tracker App Reveals Six Types of COVID-19 Infection
- AI-Powered Reading Increases Mammography Accuracy
- Groundbreaking Study Uses AI-Powered Image Cell Analysis to Identify New COVID-19 Drug Available at Local Pharmacies
- Newly-Identified Antibody Proves Highly Protective at Low Doses Against Broad Range of COVID-19 Virus Variants
- Over-the-Counter Acid Suppressant Could Be Secretly Helping People Survive COVID-19
- Aspirin’s Lung-Protective Effects May Decrease Ventilation, ICU Admission and Death in COVID-19 Patients
- Convalescent Plasma Shows No Significant Benefit for COVID-19 Outpatients with Early Symptoms in Latest Study
- Edan Instruments Presents World's First GMR Magnetic Immunoassay System at Arab Health
- Barco Demonstrates Next-Generation Surgical and Diagnostic Solutions at Arab Health 2021
- Agfa HealthCare Exhibits Latest Innovations in Radiology and Enterprise Imaging at Arab Health 2021
- Neusoft Showcases NeuAngio 30F High Speed Floor-Mounted DSA System at Arab Health
- Elekta Showcases Innovative Interventional Radiotherapy Solutions at Arab Health 2021