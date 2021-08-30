We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
31 Aug 2021 - 04 Sep 2021
AAOS 2021 – Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons
31 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021
SAGES 2021 - Annual Meeting of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons
31 Aug 2021 - 03 Sep 2021
40th ISICEM – International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine

Guided Ablation System Treats Cardiac Arrhythmias

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 30 Aug 2021
Print article
Image: The CardioNXT system (Photo courtesy of CardioNXT)
Image: The CardioNXT system (Photo courtesy of CardioNXT)
A novel cardiac mapping and ablation platform enables examination and treatment of target tissues with precision and accuracy.

The CardioNXT (Westminster, CO, USA) platform is comprised of two physical tools, Axis wearable patient patches and the MultiLink internal reference catheter, both outfitted with electromagnetic and impedance sensors to identify the exact location of the tissue causing an arrhythmia. Sensor readings are processed by the platforms iMap three dimensional (3D) Navigation & Mapping system and Activate software system so as to construct a 3D model of the heart, and also provide guidance during ablation procedures.

The iMap System uses dynamic referencing based 3D Navigation via a patented combination of dual tracking modalities (electromagnetic and impedance) that are generated by the proprietary internal reference MultiLink Catheter. During the subsequent cardiac ablation procedure, Activate software helps determine position coordinates for the surgical instruments in order to define precise location (relative to the constructed 3D heart model), and then guide the clinician safely towards the selected ablation site.

“CardioNXT has taken my advice to heart. I'm excited to see the improvements that can be made in the treatment of AFib patients with this technology. Treatment paradigms beyond PVI are still to be determined and we need systems like this one to help us evolve treatment strategies,” said Vivek Reddy, MD, director of cardiac arrhythmia service at Mount Sinai Hospital (New York, NY, USA). “My advice to all is that there must be a tight integration between complex mapping and accurate navigation in order for any map of the heart to be useful in the treatment of patients, especially complex cases such as persistent atrial fibrillation.”

AF ablation is a minimally invasive approach to create lesions (scar tissue) that interrupt irregular electrical signals in the heart, in a procedure known as pulmonary vein isolation (PVI). Since the pulmonary veins are often the major source of the cardiac arrhythmia, PVI via catheter ablation remains the cornerstone treatment for AF patients who are unresponsive to drug therapy.

Related Links:
CardioNXT


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) System to Breast Ultrasound Can Reduce Unnec...
Wound Telehealth Assessment System Monitors Healing Data
Image: The HealthLake cloud-based data repository organizes massive medical data (Photo courtesy of AWS)

New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers

Amazon Web Services (AWS; Seattle, WA, USA) has made available its HealthLake cloud-based data repository for use by healthcare and life sciences organizations. Designed to help providers organize and... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Automated System Keeps Tabs on Surgical Sponges
New Bone Cement Allows Visualization During Placement
Meniscal Repair System Extends All-Inside Access
Image: The Echelon Circular powered stapler (Photo courtesy of Ethicon)

Circular Stapler Reduces Colorectal Anastomosis Leaks

An innovative circular powered stapler reduces life-threatening and costly complications following left-sided colorectal resection. The Ethicon (Cincinnati, OH, USA) Echelon Circular powered stapler... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Remote Sensor Band Monitors Uterine Activity
Poor Iodine Status Impairs Fetal Neurological Development
Stethoscopes Superior for Intrapartum Fetal Surveillance
Image: The Elitone controller and GelPad (Photo courtesy of Elidah)

Pelvic Floor Stimulator Helps Treat Urinary Incontinence

A non-invasive device helps women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI) perform Kegel pelvic floor exercises, allowing them to regain control of their bladder. The Elidah (Monroe, CT, USA)... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Osmotic Bolus Injector Reduces Injection Frequency
Thermal Imaging Improves Diabetes-Related Ulcer Assessment
Image: Electron microscopy images of coated and uncoated ET tubes (Photo courtesy of CHOP)

Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations

A new study shows how a coating that releases antimicrobial peptides (AMPs) over a two-week period reduces upper-airway inflammation and subglottic stenosis (SGS) following intubation. Developed at... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Fujifilm Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Disrupting OR Space with Systems Integration...
MEDICA 2021 and COMPAMED 2021 to Restart as In-Person Events from November 15-18,...
BD Seeks to Transform Patient Experience Through Vision of 'One-Stick Hospital S...
Image: Artificial polymer-based neural network. The strongly nonlinear behavior of these networks enables their use in reservoir computing (Photo courtesy of TU Dresden)

Implantable AI System for Early Detection and Treatment of Illnesses Detects Pathological Changes without Medical Supervision

Researchers have developed an implantable Artificial Intelligence (AI) system for the early detection and treatment of illnesses. For the first time ever, scientists at the Chair of Optoelectronics... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE