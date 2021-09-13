Far-Infrared Therapy Helps Wounds Heal Faster

Novel medical devices use far infrared (fIR) technology to improve blood circulation and safely reduce inflammation and pain.The Gladiator Therapeutics (Emmaus, PA, USA) CERArecovery devices are based on transitional metal oxides and rare earth ceramic particles (embedded in silicone rubber casings) that emit fIR self-generating energy, which facilitate faster healing of chronic wounds and post-surgical recovery by creating a circulatory boost, without the risk of tissue damage. The devices are portable, requires no power source, and can be worn 24/7, as no heat is generated. Current products include shoulder, knee, wrist, and abdomen/back devices.CERArecovery devices activate healing at the cellular level by increasing circulation and formation of new capillaries; increasing phagocytosis and lymph system activity; stimulating the production of fibroblasts and tissue granulation; stimulating the production of collagen; and encouraging release of adenosine triphosphate (ATP), allowing both damaged and surrounding cells heal themselves. The hypoallergenic silicone rubber device does not support bacterial growth, is non-reactive, and is not impacted by disinfectants or sterilization chemicals.“The use of far infrared technology has been around for a long time, namely, to maximize industrial fuel efficiency and cleanliness for tractor trailers, locomotives, and heavy machinery,” stated the company. “However, Gladiator Therapeutics has leveraged that technology in a completely different and truly revolutionary way to create a far infrared product that can be used by almost any adult, right in the home, to help alleviate pain and other common ailments.”Far infrared is a region in the IR wavelength spectrum at 15–1000 μm with a frequency range of 20 – 0.3 THz, and photon energy range of 83 – 1.2 meV. In these IR radiation bands, an energy is emitted that can be perceived by thermoreceptors in human skin as radiant heat, penetrating almost four centimeters beneath the skin. fIR-emitting ceramics embedded in various materials or woven into the fabric of garments can thus reduce fatigue induced by muscle contractions and encourage wound healing.