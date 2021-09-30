Siemens Wireless, Handheld Patient-Side Immunoassay Analyzer Enables Industry First Fingerstick High-Sensitivity hs-cTnI Testing at POC

Siemens Healthineers’ (Erlangen, Germany) new Atellica VTLi patient-side immunoassay analyzer marks a vital leap forward in cardiac testing by offering clinicians the first high-sensitivity troponin I test from a fingerstick sample at the point of care.

The CE-Marked Atellica VTLi analyzer provides lab standard, high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I (hs-cTnI) test results to clinicians in eight minutes using a patient's fingerstick blood sample. With this industry first technology, Siemens is helping to improve the patient care paradigm with its disruptive technology, providing hs-cTnI results at the patient’s side to help clinicians properly diagnose and treat heart attacks with confidence.

Globally, millions of patients present annually to the emergency room with symptoms that may be related to a heart attack. Responsible for an estimated 31% of all deaths worldwide, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death. When a patient presents at the hospital with symptoms of a potential heart attack, securing favorable outcomes depends on the speedy availability of test results, and the confidence care providers have in them. Clinicians primarily rely on the central laboratory for critical blood test results before they can make care decisions for their patients. This process can take an hour or more to get results. Fast triage for patients presenting with symptoms can help save lives.

The substantial reduction in turnaround time achieved when introducing the wireless, handheld Atellica VTLi analyzer may offer clinicians a fast pathway to help diagnose and treat their patients, helping to accelerate care, improve patient outcomes, and reduce the strain felt in overcrowded EDs. The Atellica VTLi system has wireless capability that easily integrates and directly connects to data management systems, including the Siemens POC Ecosystem Solution, and the laboratory and hospital information systems. Together, this offering provides the laboratory centralized control over decentralized point-of-care testing.

“Siemens Healthineers is among the best-in-class with cardiac disease state solutions, immunoassays, and critical care diagnostics. Now we are raising the bar as the first company to offer a true point-of-care high-sensitivity cardiac troponin I test with results comparable to laboratory performance using just a fingerstick sample. Healthcare providers have been waiting decades for hs-cTnI at the point of care and now the wait is over. This new technology further expands Siemens Healthineers' broad cardiac portfolio throughout the entire patient care continuum,” said Christoph Pedain, PhD, Head of Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers.

