We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

New Low-Cost COVID-19 Ventilator Could Resolve Mechanical Ventilators Shortage in Developing Countries

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: Low cost emergency ventilator to tackle coronavirus designed by Imperial team (Photo courtesy of Imperial College London)
Image: Low cost emergency ventilator to tackle coronavirus designed by Imperial team (Photo courtesy of Imperial College London)

A new low-cost ventilator design invented during COVID-19 could address the global shortage of ventilators for other respiratory diseases.

The ventilators designed by scientists from the Imperial College London (London, UK) are required by patients in intensive care units (ICU) who are seriously ill with respiratory diseases like COVID-19, flu, and tuberculosis, and are both simpler and cheaper to make than the currently available ventilators. Now, the creators of the designs hope that their promising technology, initially developed for emergency short-term ventilators in response to the coronavirus pandemic, will help to address the shortage of mechanical ventilators in developing countries in the long term.

The researchers behind the ‘RELAVENT’ ventilator (previously known as JAMVENT), have demonstrated that the design achieves all of the performance requirements set out in ISO 80601, the international standard for critical care ventilators. The team also showed that the system performs equally well with a home-use oxygen concentrator as with pressurized gas supplies like those found in hospitals. The researchers have published the designs of the prototype and details of the rigorous testing required for regulatory approval. They hope that following funding and approval as a medical device, the ventilators can be used in low-and-middle income countries (LMICs) and newly emerging economies (NEEs), which suffer from an historical long-term shortage of ventilators. The next step towards approval as a medical device will be development from the advanced prototype stage to a mass-manufacturable medical device, which must be carried out under special regulatory conditions.

“Our ventilators are inspired by the beauty of simplicity. Rather than using the complex control valves used in most ventilators, we conceived a way to use simple on-off valves to provide the high-level performance required of ICU ventilators. This way, we have made the technology much cheaper and less expensive to make and maintain,” said lead researcher Dr. Joseph van Batenburg-Sherwood, of Imperial College London’s Department of Bioengineering.

“We are keen to bring our ventilator to as many hospitals as possible to combat serious respiratory diseases worldwide. We have the right technology to help address this unmet medical need and hope to attract investment to help take it further,” added Professor James Moore, Director of Translation for Imperial’s Department of Bioengineering.

Related Links:
Imperial College London


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Reverse Recanalization Device Facilitates Central Venous Access
Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable...
Sepsis Mortality Linked to Magnitude of Platelet Reduction
Image: The Ventec V+Pro Ventilator (Photo courtesy of Ventec Life Systems)

Advanced Portable Ventilator Augments Respiratory Care

A compact ventilator provides continuous or intermittent respiratory support for the care of individuals who require mechanical ventilation. The V+Pro Ventilator, the result of a collaboration between... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function
Novel Surgical Procedure Corrects Congenital Intestinal Malrotation
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Reduces the Odds of Readmission
Image: The Olympus iTind device (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

A temporary implanted construct provides rapid and effective relief of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms while preserving sexual function. The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) iTind is a Nitinol wire... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 202...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned...
Image: IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding (Photo courtesy of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons)

IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding

Seddiqi Holding (Dubai, UAE), a family-owned and managed group with a diverse portfolio of businesses, will sponsor the IHF 2021 Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to be... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE