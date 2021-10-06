We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
07 Oct 2021 - 09 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
ESMRMB 2021 – 38th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and Biology
08 Oct 2021 - 12 Oct 2021
ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021 - Annual Meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists
08 Oct 2021 - 11 Oct 2021
JFR 2021 - Journées Francophones de Radiologie

New State-of-the-Art, Ultrasensitive Blood Test to Transform Detection of Brain Damage and Poor Prognosis After Head Injury

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 06 Oct 2021
Print article
Illustration
Illustration

A new study has used a state-of-the-art blood test to track damage to the brain in people who have sustained traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The study by researchers from the UK DRI Care Research and Technology Centre, based at Imperial College London (London, UK) found that measuring the protein biomarker in the blood can provide a simpler, more accurate way to predict clinical outcomes and help to identify those at higher risk of developing dementia. Around 50 million people each year worldwide experience TBI as a result of head injury. In the brains of these individuals, the neurons encounter severe stretching and sheering forces which cause damage to their axons, the part which transmits electrical signals. Axonal damage is the best predictor of clinical outcomes and recovery but has been difficult to measure in patients.

The research team set out to identify a chemical that could be easily detected in the blood - a biomarker - that would accurately reflect this axonal damage in the brain after TBI. A multicentre study was established involving over 200 patients who had experienced moderate to severe TBI, recruited from eight major trauma centers across Europe. In 56% of cases the injuries were classed as ‘high energy’, involving falls from over 3 meters or collisions at more than 30km/hour, with the majority of these caused by road traffic accidents.

To find a suitable protein marker, the researchers harnessed cutting-edge technology called single molecule array (SiMoA) that can measure sub-femtomolar (10-16) levels of chemicals in the blood. Starting their search by detecting proteins that are important to the structure of the axons, they found that measuring blood levels of neurofilament light provided a remarkably accurate long-term prognosis for the patient. Neurofilament light has become a useful tool for diagnosis, monitoring and prognosis across neurodegenerative disease like Alzheimer’s, but its potential for use in TBI has not been fully assessed and optimised until now.

The team also used advanced types of brain imaging to validate blood test findings. Blood levels of neurofilament light were found to be closely related to measures from diffusion MRI, an advanced type of imaging which also provides measures related to damage to axons. The team also compared blood levels of neurofilament light with a special type of brain imaging that measures shrinkage (atrophy) of the brain, indicating the loss of nerve cells. They found that blood levels of neurofilament light tracked extremely well to brain atrophy and importantly predicted further nerve cell degeneration up to one year after the injury. These findings mean future blood tests could provide similar information to MRIs, but in a more cost-effective and accessible manner.

In order to further validate the blood biomarker findings, the team also analyzed fluid samples from around the damaged neuronal axons. Following surgery in some of the patients, such as a craniotomy to remove part of the skull, the team inserted catheters into the brain. With simultaneous measurements taken from the blood, the researchers were able to identify a strong correlation, supporting evidence that the protein in the blood originated at the source of the damage, and so reflected well the progressive damage taking place in the brain.

“Outcomes after TBI are very difficult to predict. This is a major challenge for doctors trying to care for patients recovering from head injuries of all severities,” said Prof David Sharp, Director of the UK DRI’s Care Research and Technology Centre. “What we need are more accurate diagnostic tests that can be used in our major trauma units and clinics. Our work shows that measuring neurofilament light soon after head injury helps predict who will develop long-term problems. We are applying this in various contexts, including for the investigation of sporting TBI, and will be investigating whether this blood test can be used to predict those at high risk of developing dementia”

“Traumatic brain injury is a risk factor for dementia, and identifying the long-term impact of individual head injuries remains an important goal for research,” said Dr. Rosa Sancho, Head of Research at Alzheimer’s Research UK. “This work gets us closer to a blood test able to predict how brain changes develop up to one year after injury. Dementia develops over many years and we need to build on these findings to help improve longer-term prognosis and to reliably determine an individual’s risk of dementia following a head injury.

Related Links:
Imperial College London 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Reverse Recanalization Device Facilitates Central Venous Access
Shaoxing Andisi’s Closed Suction Catheters Reduce Risk of Cross Infection and Enable...
Sepsis Mortality Linked to Magnitude of Platelet Reduction
Image: The Ventec V+Pro Ventilator (Photo courtesy of Ventec Life Systems)

Advanced Portable Ventilator Augments Respiratory Care

A compact ventilator provides continuous or intermittent respiratory support for the care of individuals who require mechanical ventilation. The V+Pro Ventilator, the result of a collaboration between... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D-Printed Implants Emalute Natural Bone Function
Novel Surgical Procedure Corrects Congenital Intestinal Malrotation
Inguinal Hernia Surgery Reduces the Odds of Readmission
Image: The Olympus iTind device (Photo courtesy of Olympus)

Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms

A temporary implanted construct provides rapid and effective relief of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms while preserving sexual function. The Olympus (Tokyo, Japan) iTind is a Nitinol wire... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 202...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned...
Image: IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding (Photo courtesy of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons)

IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding

Seddiqi Holding (Dubai, UAE), a family-owned and managed group with a diverse portfolio of businesses, will sponsor the IHF 2021 Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to be... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017

 

2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE