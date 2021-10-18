We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
20 Oct 2021 - 23 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
EANM 2021 – 34th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine
23 Oct 2021 - 26 Oct 2021
ESGO 2021 – 22nd Congress of the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology
24 Oct 2021 - 27 Oct 2021
ASTRO 2021 – 63rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

First-of-Its-Kind Wearable, Non-Invasive and Needle-Free Device Monitors Glucose Levels in Sweat

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 18 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: Wearable, Non-invasive Glucose Sensor (Photo courtesy of Jia Zhu)
Image: Wearable, Non-invasive Glucose Sensor (Photo courtesy of Jia Zhu)

Researchers have developed a prototype of a wearable, non-invasive glucose sensor to be worn on the arm that could make less intrusive glucose monitoring the norm.

The first-of-its-kind wearable, non-invasive low-cost sensor developed by researchers at Penn State (University Park, Pa.) can detect glucose in sweat. Non-invasive glucose monitoring devices are not currently commercially available in the US, so people with diabetes must collect blood samples or use sensors embedded under the skin to measure their blood sugar levels. The researchers constructed the device first with laser-induced graphene (LIG), a material consisting of atom-thick carbon layers in various shapes. With high electrical conductivity and a convenient fabrication time of just seconds, LIG appeared to be an ideal framework for the sensing device - but there was a significant caveat.

The team chose nickel because of its robust glucose sensitivity and combined it with gold to lower potential risks of an allergic reaction. The researchers hypothesized that the LIG outfitted with the nickel-gold alloy would be able to detect low concentrations of glucose in sweat on the skin’s surface. A material with high glucose sensitivity was a priority. Sweat exhibits remarkably low glucose concentrations compared to blood, although there is a strong correlation between glucose levels in sweat and blood. While the concentration of glucose in sweat is about 100 times less than the concentration in blood, the team’s device is sensitive enough to accurately measure the glucose in sweat and reflect the concentration in blood.

The nickel-gold alloy’s sensitivity allowed the team to exclude enzymes, which are often used to measure glucose in more invasive, commercially available devices or in non-invasive monitors proposed by other researchers. These enzymes, however, can degrade quickly with time and changing temperatures. Non-enzymatic sensors require alkaline solution, which can damage the skin and typically limits device wearability. To curb this issue, the researchers attached a microfluidic chamber to the LIG alloy. This chamber is smaller than previously developed configurations to promote wearability and porous to allow for a range of movement, such as stretching or crushing. It is connected to a collection inlet that passes sweat into the solution without allowing the solution to touch the skin. The basic solution interacts with the glucose molecules to produce a compound that reacts with the alloy. This reaction triggers an electrical signal, indicating the concentration of glucose in the sweat.

With a smaller alkaline solution chamber, the entire device is roughly the size of a quarter and is flexible enough to maintain a secure attachment to the human body. In a proof-of-concept test, the researchers used a skin-safe adhesive to attach the reusable device to a person’s arm one hour and three hours after a meal. The subject performed a brief workout - just enough to produce sweat - right before each measurement time. A few minutes after collecting the sweat, the researchers found that the detected glucose concentration dropped from the first measurement to the next. The glucose measurements from the device were verified by measurements made with a commercially available glucose monitor.

The researchers now plan to improve upon their prototype for future applications, including addressing how patients or clinicians may use the sensor for incremental glucose measurements or continuous monitoring to determine treatment actions, such as administering insulin. They also intend to refine and expand this platform for more comfortable monitoring of other biomarkers that can be found in the sweat or interstitial fluids that fill the space between cells in the body.

“We want to work with physicians and other health care providers to see how we can apply this technology for daily monitoring of a patient,” said Huanyu “Larry” Cheng, Dorothy Quiggle Career Development Professor in Penn State's Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, who led the study. “This glucose sensor serves as a foundational example to show that we can improve the detection of biomarkers in sweat at extremely low concentrations.”

Related Links:
Penn State 


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Critical Care

view channel
Portable Extracorporeal System Preserves Organs for Transplantation
Microneedle Array Patch Pierces Bacterial Biofilms
Brain Function Monitor Assesses Anesthetized Patients
Image: The EkoSonic IDDC and removable coaxial ultrasound transducer core (Photo courtesy of EKOS Corporation)

Endovascular Ultrasonic System Treats Pulmonary Embolisms

An ultrasound-facilitated catheter-directed low-dose fibrinolysis device accelerates the penetration of thrombolytic agents into pulmonary embolisms (PEs). The Boston Scientific (Natick, MA, USA) EkoSonic... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
3D Training Models Improve Orthopedic Surgeries
Lumbar Interbody System Facilitates Bone Ingrowth
Implanted Device Relieves Enlarged Prostate Symptoms
Image: The Vascade MVP system places a collagen patch in ablation access sites (Photo courtesy of Haemonetics)

Vascular Closure System Permits Same-Day Discharge

An innovative venous vascular closure device allows same-day discharge following atrial fibrillation (AF) cardiac ablation. The Haemonetics (Braintree, MA, USA) Vascade MVP is an integrated vascular... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Vein Dilation System Improves Hemodialysis Vascular Access
Image: The QardioCore Holter device (Photo courtesy of Qardio)

RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service

A new, fully remote end-to-end intuitive remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform includes cardiac arrhythmia analysis. The Qardio (San Francisco, CA, USA) QardioDirect all-inclusive service for RPM... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Tiny Polymer Stent Could Treat Pediatric Urethral Strictures
The NSR autonomously takes nasal samples (Photo courtesy of Brain Navi Biotechnology)

Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests

A new robotic system performs nasal swab tests on its own, helping to prevent cross infections among people being examined. The Brain Navi Biotechnology (Hsinchu, Taiwan) Nasal Swab Robot (NSR) is... Read more

Business

view channel
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 202...
Zoll Acquires Sleep Disorder Diagnostics Developer
44th IHF World Hospital Congress Presents Over 60 Plenary Sessions and 200 Renowned...
Image: IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding (Photo courtesy of Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons)

IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be Sponsored by Seddiqi Holding

Seddiqi Holding (Dubai, UAE), a family-owned and managed group with a diverse portfolio of businesses, will sponsor the IHF 2021 Excellence Award for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to be... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE