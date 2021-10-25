We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
26 Oct 2021 - 28 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
Africa Health 2021.
27 Oct 2021 - 31 Oct 2021
EUSEM 2021 – 15th European Emergency Medicine Congress
28 Oct 2021 - 29 Oct 2021
Virtual Venue
13th World Stroke Congress – World Stroke Organization

Occlusion Device Supports Oxygenation During Cardiac Arrest

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 25 Oct 2021
Print article
Image: The NeuRescue occlusion catheter and control unit (Photo courtesy of NeuRescue)
Image: The NeuRescue occlusion catheter and control unit (Photo courtesy of NeuRescue)
A fluoroscopy-free balloon catheter provides temporary occlusion of large blood vessels in sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) patients in order to redirect blood flow to the brain and heart.

The Neurescue (Copenhagen, Denmark) system is composed of a controller and a single-use balloon catheter kit that together provide aortic occlusion--an emergency technique that supercharges blood flow to the heart and brain--within one minute from deployment. The catheter-based device is delivered via the femoral artery, temporarily inflating a soft balloon in the aorta to redirect blood flow towards the upper body. The procedure is performed to provide additional time to control blood loss and bridge patients to additional life-saving treatment options.

The control unit houses patented sensors and automated inflation technology, with an intelligent safety feedback system that helps ensure safe catheter positioning, providing automated filling and feedback in order to prevent over-inflation, rupture, and tissue damage, while monitoring blood pressure throughout. The NeuRescue can thus accomplish immediate resuscitation from SCA, as well as bridge patients to definitive treatments such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), stents, or pacemakers.

“The increase in blood supply to the heart ensures that many more hearts can be resuscitated,” said Habib Frost, PhD, founder and CEO of Neurescue. “The increased blood supply to the brain protects against brain damage, allowing for more time to treat the underlying cause of the cardiac arrest. This approach can greatly improve the current survival rate.”

“The NeuRescue device represents a significant advancement that could meaningfully improve the survival rates for emergency patients,” said Maham Rahimi, MD, PhD, assistant professor of cardiovascular surgery at Weill Cornell School of Medicine (New York, NY, USA). “The device gives patients suffering traumatic blood loss a longer window of time to receive appropriate medical interventions, which can directly translate to saved lives.”

During SCA, heart function ceases abruptly, and without warning. Without bystander intervention using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automatic defibrillator (AED) devices, survival rate is about 10%. It is important, however, to remember SCA is not a heart attack; heart muscle does not die. It occurs when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions and the heart stops beating, most commonly due to ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia (VT).

Related Links:
Neurescue


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Rotational Atherectomy System Treats In-Stent Restenosis
Vascular Closure System Permits Same-Day Discharge
3D Training Models Improve Orthopedic Surgeries
Image: The iotaSOFT cochlear implant insertion system (Photo courtesy of iotaMotion)

Robotic System Facilitates Cochlear Implant Insertion

New cochlear implant insertion technology aids surgeons in placement of electrode arrays by controlling insertion speed. The iotaMotion (Iowa City, USA) iotaSOFT Insertion System is a small, thumb-sized,... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Novel Endotracheal Tube Coating Reduces Airway Inflammations
Image: The Breathe-EZ Bite Block (Photo courtesy of Micro-Tech Endoscopy)

Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures

A uniquely designed bite blocks offers comfort, protection, and improved oxygenation during upper endoscopic procedures. The Micro-Tech Endoscopy (Ann Arbor, MI, USA) Breathe-EZ Bite Block was designed... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Illustration

New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure

A new self-learning algorithm can detect blood pumping problems by reading electrocardiograms (also known as ECGs or EKGs) to predict whether a patient was experiencing heart failure. The special artificial... Read more

Business

view channel
Hologic Acquires Bolder Surgical to Expand Surgical Franchise
IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be...
Global Operating Room Equipment Market Expected to Surpass USD 40 Billion in 202...
Illustration

Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Almost USD 38 Billion by 2028 Due to Increased Chronic Diseases

The global patient monitoring devices market is projected to reach close to USD 38 billion by 2028, driven primarily by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE