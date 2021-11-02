We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Features Partner Sites Information LinkXpress
Sign In
Register Free
Advertise with Us
Latest Issue
Latest Issue
Feather Safety Razor

Download Mobile App




Events

more events
ATTENTION: Due to the COVID-19 PANDEMIC, many events are being rescheduled for a later date, converted into virtual venues, or altogether cancelled. Please check with the event organizer or website prior to planning for any forthcoming event.
08 Nov 2021 - 10 Nov 2021
ESSO 40 – 4th Congress of the European Society of Surgical Oncology
08 Nov 2021 - 11 Nov 2021
44th World Hospital Congress of the International Hospital Federation (IHF)
15 Nov 2021 - 18 Nov 2021
Medica 2021

Guided Coagulation System Treats Persistent AF

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 02 Nov 2021
Print article
Image: The ablation tip of the EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System (Photo courtesy of AtriCure)
Image: The ablation tip of the EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System (Photo courtesy of AtriCure)
A new epicardial ablation device helps treat long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation (Afib) in patients who do not respond endocardial catheter ablation alone.

The AtriCure (Mason, OH, USA) EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System is intended for use in combination with an ablation catheter to treat persistent Afib when anti-arrhythmic drugs (AADs) are not working, or cannot be tolerated by the patient. The minimally invasive surgical device is video-guided to the epicardial surface of the posterior left atrium via a cannula inserted below the sternum. The device is then used to send intense pulses of radiofrequency (RF) energy to destroy the tissue.

At the same time, an ablation catheter inserted percutaneously through the femoral vein is guided towards the interior wall of the left atrium. The tip of the ablation catheter delivers concomitant RF energy to address lesion gaps to tissues inside the heart that are causing the abnormal heart rhythm. A recent study showed that when the two devices are used in unison, the hybrid procedure is 35% more efficient at 18 months than cardiac ablation alone, with a 37% reduction in Afib burden also evident.

“The long-standing persistent Afib population represents over three million patients in the United States alone, or nearly half of all diagnosed Afib patients. These patients are very difficult to treat with catheter ablation alone,” said Michael Carrel, President and CEO of AtriCure. “In addition to superior clinical results, the [EPi-Sense] procedure significantly improves electrophysiology lab efficiency by reducing endocardial ablation times by over 40 minutes, improving throughput, and enabling more patients to be treated.”

AF occurs when the heart's two upper chambers beat erratically, which can lead to serious adverse events such as thrombi travelling from the heart to obstruct arteries supplying the brain, causing stroke, or other parts of the body causing tissue damage. In one form, paroxysmal AF, patients have bouts of erratic beats that begin spontaneously and usually last less than a week. AADs can often control the heart rhythm and symptoms of AF, but many patients do not respond well, and require surgical treatment.

Related Links:
AtriCure


Print article

Latest Critical Care News

Channels

AI

view channel
Automated AI Reads Electronic Health Records
New Data Archiving Service for Healthcare Providers
ACR Launches U.S. Clinical Imaging Research Registry
Illustration

AI-Based Tool Improves Diagnosis of Breast Cancer Tumors and Ability to Predict Risk of Recurrence

Researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based tool that improves the diagnosis of breast cancer tumors and the ability to predict the risk of recurrence. The greater diagnostic precision... Read more

Surgical Techniques

view channel
Novel Surgical Procedure Treats Canalicular Obstruction
Modular Robotic System Assists OR Procedures
Robotic System Facilitates Cochlear Implant Insertion
Image: The Cohere TLIF-O implant (Photo courtesy of NuVasive)

Porous PEEK Implant Advances Posterior Spine Surgery

A porous polyetheretheketone (PEEK) implant designed for transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) provides a surgical solution that accommodates a range of patient anatomies. The NuVasive (San... Read more

Women's Health

view channel
Metformin May Prolong Gestation in Preterm Pre-Eclampsia
RPM Platform Helps Manage Gestational Diabetes
Preterm Birth Linked to Increased Risk of Autism
Image: RT to the left breast raises cardiovascular risk (Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

Left Breast RT Raises Coronary Artery Disease Risk

Women with left-sided breast cancer (BC) undergoing radiation therapy (RT) have double the risk of subsequent heart disease, compared to those with right-sided BC, according to a new study.... Read more

Patient Care

view channel
Bite Block Improves Oxygenation During GI Procedures
RPM System Provides Cardiac Monitoring Service
All-in-One Touch Medical Computers Allow Gloved Operation
Image: Embozene microspheres are color-coded by size (Photo courtesy of Varian)

Microsphere Embolization Technology Treats Knee Osteoarthritis

Novel microspheres can alleviate symptomatic knee osteoarthritis (OA) by reducing blood flow to the periarticular tissue of the joints, limiting the inflammatory process. The Varian Medical Systems... Read more

Health IT

view channel
Autonomous Robot Performs COVID-19 Nasal Swab Tests
Statistical Tool Predicts COVID-19 Peaks Worldwide
Wireless-Controlled Soft Neural Implant Stimulates Brain Cells
Illustration

New Self-Learning AI-Based Algorithm Reads Electrocardiograms to Spot Unseen Signs of Heart Failure

A new self-learning algorithm can detect blood pumping problems by reading electrocardiograms (also known as ECGs or EKGs) to predict whether a patient was experiencing heart failure. The special artificial... Read more

Business

view channel
Patient Monitoring Devices Market to Reach Almost USD 38 Billion by 2028 Due to ...
Hologic Acquires Bolder Surgical to Expand Surgical Franchise
IHF Excellence Award 2021 for Corporate Social Responsibility in Healthcare to Be...
Image: 44th IHF World Hospital Congress (Photo courtesy of The International Hospital Federation)

Leading Industry Speakers Lined-Up for 44th IHF World Hospital Congress

Leaders and decision-makers of hospitals, health services, and healthcare organizations will gather at the 44th World Hospital Congress organized by The International Hospital Federation (Geneva, Switzerland)... Read more

HospiMedica

About Us
Advertising Info
Subscription
Client Login
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Journal Info
Contact Us

Channels

AI
Critical Care
Surgical Techniques
Women's Health
Patient Care
Health IT
Business
Events

Features

Events Product Showcase LinkXpress Whitepapers archive Video Library

Partner Sites

TradeMed.comMedImaging.netLabMedica.com Globetech.net

Archive:

2021
Arab Health 2021 2020
ARAB HEALTH 2020 2019
Medica 2019 ECR 2019 ARAB HEALTH 2019 2018
Medica 2018 ARAB HEALTH 2018 2017
Medica 2017 ARAB HEALTH 2017 2016
Medica 2016
Copyright © 2000-2021 Globetech Media. All rights reserved.
MOBILE | FULL SITE