Advantech Presents its Newest Line-Up of Point-of-Care Solutions and Medical Devices at MEDICA 2021

Advantech iHealthcare (Milpitas, CA, USA) presented its newest line-up of products and point-of-care (POC) solutions at the 2021 edition of MEDICA, the world's largest trade fair for medical technology, held from 15 to 18 November in Düsseldorf, Germany.At MEDICA 2021, Advantech presented its new generation POC-6 series of POC medical-grade terminals that provide next-generation high-performance computing. The new POC-6 series has as a more powerful internal design by using the 8th Generation Intel Core Processor and is 7x faster with the new NVME SSD. The new POC-6 series has next-generation add-on modules, hot-swappable battery packs on the back, a gesture-control module and numerous I/O for flexible customization.Among others, Advantech also presented its medical tablet MIT-W102, with Intel Pentium processor and PCAP touchscreen. Featuring a compact, slim design, the MIT-W102 offers IP65-rated protection from water and dust ingress with a 5-feet drop tolerance, alongside wireless communication technology, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC (optional).In addition, Advantech highlighted its medical-certified battery solution for mobile computing, including POC-BAT-201-62, a hot-swapping battery module that can be installed on the POC-621 and POC-624 with DC or AC power input facilitating mobile applications in the healthcare environment; the iPS-M90 system which is a separate solution that can be added behind the All-in-One PC, as well as the iPS-M420S that features a long-lasting power supply that utilizes up-to-date Lithium-ion battery technology.Advantech also presented medical surgery displays from Advantech Kostec as well as its 4K near-zero latency video streaming solution for hospitals. The Advantech iOR Video Streaming Solution is based on SigmaXG, which is based on an one product and one cable infrastructure. SigmaXG is an easy to use, fast and flexible switching system for Video over IP. Advantech adopted the SigmaXG NDcoder 10G to deliver a complete solution together with their medical grade panel PCs, medical displays (with integrated NDcoder) and Mobile Solutions for digital OR integration.