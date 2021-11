GAMA Healthcare Presents World's First Portable Isolation Room at MEDICA 2021

GAMA Healthcare Ltd. (Hertfordshire, UK) presented the world's first portable isolation room at the MEDICA 2021 international trade fair held on November 15-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

GAMA recently announced the international launch of Rediroom, the world’s first portable isolation solution, which is close to receiving its 400th order and has been successfully adopted by NHS hospitals. Rediroom, launched in 2020, is a mobile cart that expands into a HEPA air-filtered isolation room with hands-free entry in five minutes, providing a flexible solution to increasing isolation capacity in response to outbreaks of infection, suspected or unconfirmed infections, and the ability to isolate patients anywhere, including multi-occupancy wards. This reduces the risk of hospital acquired infections (HAIs) that are spread through droplet and direct contact, including norovirus, seasonal flu, C. diff, and Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Isolation of infected or colonized patients is a measure utilized to reducing transmission of microorganisms between patients. Reducing transmission (via increased isolation capacity) can be linked to reducing the risk of patients acquiring HAIs. Rediroom is designed to isolate against diseases spread through droplet and direct contact, rather than through aerosol, meaning that the protection provided by Rediroom is most effective for diseases such as norovirus, seasonal flu, C. diff, and MRSA. Following initial sales to hospitals in Japan, GAMA has now launched the product internationally into further key geographies across Europe, MEA, Asia, the Americas and Oceania, and is in discussions with a number of potential partners.

“The reception to Rediroom from the hospitals using it, and from those who have evaluated the product, has been highly positive,” said Guy Braverman, Joint CEO, GAMA Healthcare. “The use of the product to date has provided further validation that Rediroom can help change the way that we approach infection prevention, protect patients and hospital staff from the risk of HAIs, and has the potential to do so in other healthcare systems as well.”

