Innovative Health Presents Its Breakthrough Versatile and Low Cost Non-Electric Infusion System at MEDICA 2021

Innovative Health Sciences, LLC (New York, NY, USA) presented its breakthrough versatile and low cost non-electric infusion system at MEDICA 2021, a world-renowned trade fair for medical devices and medical technologies, held November 15-18 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The company’s Insignis Syringe Infusion System is the first combination of intravenous and subcutaneous non-electric infusion pump created for use with a selectable rate flow controller, the IV Controller and the OneSett. The transformative Insignis System for intravenous administration answers the world-wide need for a portable, non-electric, versatile, cost-effective, and intuitive infusion pump to accurately deliver medications from KVO up to 250ml/hr with a direct reading selectable rate flow controller.

The company received CE Certification for the Insignis Syringe Infusion System earlier this year, which enables sales in the European Union. The Insignis –26G Subcutaneous Needle Sets are FDA cleared in the US, and the company expects to receive full regulatory clearance for the entire Insignis system in the next few weeks.

“MEDICA is a great opportunity for IHS to introduce the Insignis family of products to the industry - it’s a place where cutting edge medical technologies and groundbreaking innovation are center stage,” said Andrew Sealfon, Chairman, Founder, and Chief Technology Officer. “It’s the perfect setting for IHS to showcase our products.”

