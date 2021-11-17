We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies. Cookie Policy.

Edan Debuts Next-Gen Blood Gas & Chemistry Analyzer and Patient Monitor at MEDICA 2021

By HospiMedica International staff writers
Posted on 17 Nov 2021
Image: EDAN at MEDICA 2021 (Photo courtesy of EDAN Instruments, Inc.)
EDAN Instruments, Inc. (Shenzhen, China) introduced five new products that are aimed at improving caregiver efficacy and resource accessibility at MEDICA 2021.

Three ready-to-launch products from EDAN, namely its next-gen blood gas and chemistry analysis system i20, 3rd Generation patient monitor iX Series, and the integrated portable version biofeedback and stimulation system PA4 Pro made their debut at MEDICA 2021. EDAN also highlighted its recently-introduced paperless tablet ECG machine iSE and 5-part auto hematology analyzer H60s.

EDAN’s iSE series 12/18 lead ECG machine features an outstanding tablet design and is intended to bring exceptional mobile experience and build a seamless connection to IT systems. It is suitable for applications such as ambulance or first-aid, as well as modern paperless informationized hospitals. Weighing less than one kg, it can start sampling automatically once all lead cables are connected and the desired signal quality is achieved. Its innovative self-adaptive AC filter technology ensures more desirable ECG signal quality in real clinical settings, especially under extreme environments with unstable voltage.

"The products we present this time is mind-changing," said EDAN's Senior Director of Global Marketing and Strategic Operations, Alex You. "In healthcare, efficacy speaks volumes about how technologies make a positive impact on paramedics' workflow, and further save time for patient interaction and more. On iSE, you can have a glance at our plan in IoMT. Intelligent healthcare and IoT-enabled devices have been our focus in recent years. We believe med-tech can improve patient care, and IoT can make this one step further."

"EDAN remains committed to improving people's lives by providing value-driven, user-centered products. The needs are continually evolving. And that's our job to adapt to it and continually optimize our products for the market," added Hao Zhang, CEO of EDAN. "Our mission is to make caregivers' work easier so that they could do more for patients. And the product we present this time just speaks for it."

Related Links:
EDAN Instruments, Inc. 


