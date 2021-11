Axcent Medical Showcases Premium ICU Ventilator and Electronic Anesthesia Workstation at MEDICA 2021

aXcent medical GmbH (Koblenz, Germany) showcased its premium non-invasive turbine driven ventilator alongside its fully electronic anesthesia workstation at MEDICA 2021.

In situations such as a pandemic, intensive care medicine is challenged as rarely before. In particular, the technical requirements must be right in order to treat intensive care patients as effectively and efficiently as possible. At MEDICA 2021, attendees learnt what has happened in the industry during the pandemic and where the journey is headed.

aXcent showcased the LYRA x2, which delivers a top notch performance in non-invasive and invasive ventilation for all patient categories. This premium non-invasive turbine driven ventilator does not compromise on the performance in invasive ventilation. User can easily switch between NIV- and IV-modes by UI operation only. Comprehensive parameter monitoring describes the full scenario of patient’s status to the care giver. In a busy ICU, it is imperative to give the desired mechanical ventilation to the patient. An 18.5 inch vertical layout touchscreen display makes operating of the ventilator smooth and easy.

Alongside the LYRA x2, aXcent displayed the APUS x3, a fully electronic anesthesia workstation with an ergonomic design that offers maximum performance and safety for all patient categories. It features a 15.6-inch TFT touch screen display with an integrated patient monitor as an option, along with a rotatable and adjustable supporting arm. The APUS x3 comes with a full-electronic flowmeter with precise control and accurate data monitoring, and a highly integrated breathing circuit with built-in heater. Featuring a user-friendly interface design that makes it easy to operate, the APUS x3 offers all ventilation modes to suit neonatal, pediatric and adult patients.

